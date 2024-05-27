The Scathing Claim One Of Donald Trump's College Professors Reportedly Made About Him

The Trumps as a family are fairly well educated with their patriarch Donald Trump helping lead the way with a degree from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. However, it turns out that he may not have been a model student. Attorney Frank DiPrima revealed what former Wharton marketing professor William T. Kelley told him about Trump, and it wasn't a very flattering picture. Kelley, who retired from teaching in the 1980s, even went so far as to reportedly call Trump "dumb," per Philadelphia Magazine. "He must have told me that 100 times over the course of 30 years," DiPrima said.

But it wasn't just that Kelley thought Trump wasn't very smart. "I remember the inflection of his voice when he said it," Di Prima said of Kelley. "'Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had!' He would say that [Trump] came to Wharton thinking he already knew everything, that he was arrogant and he wasn't there to learn." Kelley likely taught hundreds of students over the years, so it seems like Trump made quite the negative impression.

We don't have any hard evidence to prove or refute Kelley's assessment of Trump as a student because Trump hasn't released those records. While there may be disagreements over how well grades show someone's quality as a student, with Trump's college records, there are rumors that it doesn't show him as having the best grades, which could be a confirmation of Kelley's opinion of Trump.