Whatever Happened To Shannon Elizabeth?
The late '90s and '00s movie scene was dominated by risqué teen comedies that were provocative in a way audiences had never seen before. While there are many out there that we could name, such as "Scary Movie" and "Road Trip," one franchise stood head and shoulders above the rest: "American Pie." The lead roles may have gone to names like Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan, but there's one star who made a huge splash, even in a minor role: Shannon Elizabeth. The brown-eyed brunette beauty played Biggs' initial love interest, exchange student Nadia. With her Eastern European accent and endless legs, it's hardly surprising that viewers fell in love with her and were keen to see her in more projects.
However, Elizabeth's career never reached the stratospheric heights some of her castmates' did. Though she has continued to work over the years, she never landed a hit sitcom like Hannigan or appeared in a Netflix hit like Biggs. Instead, she chose to focus on other things aside from acting. In fact, the Houston native has had quite an eventful life since she first appeared on the scene.
Over the years, Elizabeth has made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to helping animals, dedicating so much time to the cause that she said goodbye to the United States for good in 2016 to heed the call of the wild! Let's see what she's been up to since the height of her fame.
Shannon Elizabeth became a reality TV staple
It's no secret that there are plenty of misogynistic '90s movie moments that will make you cringe today. "American Pie" is probably one of the worst ones out there in that regard, but that doesn't stop fans from loving it and wanting to see the cast of the movie thriving. This solid fan base is likely what made Shannon Elizabeth such a great choice for reality TV in the aughts and 2010s. The star appeared on multiple shows throughout that time, including on "Dancing With the Stars" with iconic professional Derek Hough. Though she didn't win, Elizabeth gave it a good try and proved she could bust a move with the best of them!
In addition, the actress appeared on the first season of "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2018, though she ended up getting the boot when her housemates evicted her relatively early on the competition. At the time, she told Brice Sander from Entertainment Tonight that she really didn't want to leave but that the rest of the contestants saw her "as a threat."
Reality TV can be cutthroat, but it can also be fun, which Shannon got to experience just a few years prior when she appeared on the fashion makeover show "What Not to Wear" in 2013. The star hoped that the show would help her overhaul her very casual off-duty style.
The American Pie actress is an animal rights activist
There are many celebrities out there who use their platform for the greater good. Kate Middleton's inspiring charity work is just one example, while Elton John's dedication to his AIDS Foundation is another. Shannon Elizabeth may not have the same level of star power, but she hasn't let that stop her. The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation dates back to 2001, not long after Elizabeth became a household name. Though it started out as a cat and dog rescue charity in Los Angeles, it wasn't long before Elizabeth recognized there was more work to be done to help animals of all kinds, both at home and abroad. It took some time, but by the late 2010s, Shannon's charity was focusing on helping animals in Africa.
It's a long way from Los Angeles, but Shannon's efforts are incredibly worthwhile, proving that celebrities can make a huge impact away from the glittering lights of Hollywood. According to the foundation's website, Shannon was spurred on by the developing poaching crisis in Africa, leading her to expand the foundation.
Not only did this interest help her shape her charity work, but it also had a massive impact on her personal life — but we'll get to that!
She moved to Africa in 2016
You often hear about U.S.-based celebrities packing their bags and moving to other countries, but they're usually headed for London, Paris, or somewhere equally chic. For Shannon Elizabeth, moving was a no-brainer, but not for the reasons you might expect. As her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, grew, the star found herself spending more time in Africa. In 2016, Shannon moved to South Africa permanently, landing in Cape Town, the country's vibrant legislative capital. This move made her more able to focus on the projects the foundation had going on, according to its official website.
In 2017, Shannon explained in a piece on the site, "I had seen enough to know that I wanted to live in Africa full time, not as some vague wish for the future, but now. So I put all my stuff into storage and started preparations to move, with my beloved dog Peanut, to settle in Cape Town on the other side of the world. By the end of November 2016, I was calling Africa home."
Interestingly, Shannon also married a South African conservationist, Simon Borchert.
Shannon Elizabeth suffered a tragic loss in 2023
When someone's pet dies, it's absolutely devastating. These creatures are part of our families, often seeing us through the tumultuous ups and downs of life. For actors, who often face with lots of variables and inconsistencies, their pets can be the one thing that keeps them grounded. For Shannon Elizabeth, this couldn't have been more accurate. She had 14 years with her beloved dog, Peanut, who even moved to Cape Town alongside her. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and Elizabeth shared the news with her followers that Peanut died in September 2023.
The heartfelt Instagram post showed multiple photos of Peanut in cute bow ties and other accessories over the years, but it's the caption that really tugged at our heartstrings. "Peanut, you were so much more than our doggie; you were an inseparable part of our lives," wrote the actress. "From the moment you bounded into my life, those tiny paws and wagging tail instantly stole my heart ... I love you my baby, Peanut ... always & forever. Thank you for choosing me."
This touching tribute is further testament to just how highly Elizabeth values animals.
Shannon Elizabeth had wrist surgery in 2024
As much as we would like to think celebrities are infallible, they're human, just like the rest of us. In 2024, Shannon Elizabeth shared with her Instagram followers that she had undergone surgery on her wrist, thanks to an injury she sustained while on a safari for her birthday. The actress explained, "I was having increasingly bad pain after accidentally banging it on the side of a game-viewing vehicle when on safari for my birthday. 🫣 So I developed something called De Quervain tenosynovitis, and it just wasn't going away."
The surgery took place at a hospital in Cape Town, but perhaps most surprisingly, Elizabeth opted to stay awake throughout the entire thing instead of going under general anesthetic. That's not for the faint of heart!
In the photo, Elizabeth can be seen looking relatively relaxed as the doctors work away on her. Elizabeth wrapped up her post by saying thank you to the doctors who looked after her.
The American Pie actress is an avid poker player
There are plenty of simple hobbies you can start right away, but poker isn't exactly something you can dive straight into. Poker players often spend their careers perfecting their game, which takes a lot of skill. Shannon Elizabeth has been playing for years, even heading out to tournaments and other events to showcase her talents. PokerNews states that Elizabeth has over $247,000 in total live earnings and has been sponsored by CarbonPoker and MANSION Poker. In 2007, she came in third in the NBC National Heads-Up Championship, which made her a cool $125,000.
When talking to PokerListings in 2006, the actress explained that she first learned how to play poker when Bravo did a celebrity poker showdown. "I went to the producer's office and he taught me the basics ... and [I] just made the minimum for my charity because I didn't know what I was doing." From there, Elizabeth found herself attracted to the game purely because she could keep earning money for her animal activism — though she soon found herself hooked.
Elizabeth still posts photos to her Instagram profile of herself at different poker events, so she's still a very active player, all these years later.
She still appears at fan conventions
Some stars from "American Pie" went on to bigger and better things, but others didn't exactly thrive. We've all heard the tragic story of Tara Reid, but Shannon Elizabeth seems to have embraced her small role in the movie rather than denying it. In fact, she's so appreciative of how her fans feel about her character, Nadia, that she still appears at fan conventions to this day. In 2022, she shared an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of signage at the Dublin Comic Con, while the year prior, she also appeared at another fan event in Salt Lake City.
Though Elizabeth clearly appreciates her part in the iconic movie now, she wasn't so keen on it when she originally saw the finished product. Talking to Michael Rosenbaum for his podcast "Inside of You" in 2023, Elizabeth explained that her accent was altered in post-production (via the Independent): "I told all my friends, 'This movie's gonna suck' because they messed with my accent so much! I was like, 'No, they're ruining it, don't watch it.' I was devastated after ADR."
Even so, Elizabeth ended up returning for the sequel in 2001, but only after turning down several offers until they reached an agreement.
Shannon Elizabeth still acts
Acting can be a fickle profession. The more you play the game, the more roles come your way. Though Shannon Elizabeth acted steadily throughout the aughts, by the 2010s, she was seen on-screen less often as she focused more on her animal charity. In 2013, she starred in just three projects, including an episode of Melissa Joan Hart's "Melissa & Joey." In recent years, Elizabeth has seemed to take on just the occasional role, appearing in just four projects so far in the 2020s.
While she hasn't announced a retirement from the screen, Elizabeth still seems busy enjoying her other pursuits. Living and working on her charity in South Africa could make traveling back to the United States for work a little tiresome, and then she has her poker hobby to keep up.
Whatever she has planned for the future, something tells us that Elizabeth will always keep herself busy.
She promotes eco-friendly companies
Caring about animals and caring about the environment often go hand in hand, and this is something Shannon Elizabeth is clearly passionate about. A sponsored post on social media can often make celebrities an absolute fortune, but some celebrities are fussier than others when it comes to what they promote. To celebrate Earth Day in 2024, Elizabeth posted an Instagram photo of herself beaming while squeezing lotion into her hand. The products were by Mwani Zanzibar, a plant-based eco-friendly skin care line.
"Klara, their founder, is a powerhouse and believes in working with local women artisans who handcraft every product in small batches. What's not to love?! Hope you guys try it and support the planet by being a very conscious consumer!" Elizabeth gushed in the caption.
If Elizabeth's youthful glow is a testament to these products, sign us up. We're ready and willing to try it out for free!