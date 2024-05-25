Whatever Happened To Shannon Elizabeth?

The late '90s and '00s movie scene was dominated by risqué teen comedies that were provocative in a way audiences had never seen before. While there are many out there that we could name, such as "Scary Movie" and "Road Trip," one franchise stood head and shoulders above the rest: "American Pie." The lead roles may have gone to names like Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan, but there's one star who made a huge splash, even in a minor role: Shannon Elizabeth. The brown-eyed brunette beauty played Biggs' initial love interest, exchange student Nadia. With her Eastern European accent and endless legs, it's hardly surprising that viewers fell in love with her and were keen to see her in more projects.

However, Elizabeth's career never reached the stratospheric heights some of her castmates' did. Though she has continued to work over the years, she never landed a hit sitcom like Hannigan or appeared in a Netflix hit like Biggs. Instead, she chose to focus on other things aside from acting. In fact, the Houston native has had quite an eventful life since she first appeared on the scene.

Over the years, Elizabeth has made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to helping animals, dedicating so much time to the cause that she said goodbye to the United States for good in 2016 to heed the call of the wild! Let's see what she's been up to since the height of her fame.