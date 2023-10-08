The Tragic Story Of Tara Reid

Blond bombshell Tara Reid may have first caught our eye in her role as a stereotypical trophy wife in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski," but the New Jersey native with the California girl looks has been acting since she was 6 years old. As a child, she appeared in commercials for several household-name brands (including McDonald's) before becoming a household name herself, and not just for her acting. The "American Pie" franchise star became as well known for her party girl reputation as she was for her roles. That reputation, coupled with some box office flops, quickly sent Reid's rising star crashing down to Earth. As she told Mirror, "At the time of 'American Pie,' my career was so high, it was blasting and then it dropped. All of a sudden you go from one extreme to the other."

But Reid, a self-described "fighter" who once landed the coveted cover of "Rolling Stone," refuses to give up. After taking a break from Hollywood, the star of the unexpectedly successful "Sharknado" movies is rebuilding herself. Recently, she returned to reality television for the second season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," joining JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, and 11 other celebrities in New Zealand to tackle some of the harshest imaginable physical challenges. The actress told People that the show provided the mental and physical challenge she needed, saying, "You learn a lot about yourself in the show and other people and your own strength."