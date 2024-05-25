Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh, Lives A Lavish Lifestyle

It should come as no great surprise that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, lives a pretty lavish life. She is, after all, a member of the royal family. The wife of Prince Edward, Sophie's life is filled with luxury — from her giant royal mansion to her pricey designer wardrobe to her idyllic vacations.

However, Sophie didn't always live a life of luxury. In fact, as a child, her life was fairly ordinary. She grew up in a middle class family in the small village of Brenchley. Her family home was a quaint four-bedroom farmhouse. As a young woman, she moved to an apartment in London with a friend, before she moved to Tonbridge to train as a secretary. She went on to work in public relations.

After Sophie and Edward married in 1999, her life turned upside down. Let's take a peek inside the lavish royal life of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.