King Charles And Camilla Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort's relationship has long been controversial. The royal couple first dated in the early 1970s, but after they split, they went off and started families with other people. However, as we all know, they eventually reunited, drama followed, and the rest was history.

This famous (and infamous) romance has made a lot of waves over the years. As if a royal having an affair wasn't messy enough as is, Charles was unfaithful to the widely beloved Princess Diana. Camilla didn't exactly win a lot of fans when it became clear she was the other woman in the royal couple's relationship; for years, she was known as the "most-hated woman in Britain."

Charles and Camilla's love story is certainly a fraught one, but the two have stood by one another through publicity mishaps, health issues, and family struggles. As royal reporter Michael Cole told Sky News, "They hold each other up. They're very devoted to one another." As devoted to one another as they are, that's not to say their dynamic doesn't read a little messy at times. Brace yourself, because we're about to dive into some uncomfortable interactions between King Charles and Camilla.