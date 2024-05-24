Sarah Ferguson's Appeal For Unity Sends Not-So-Subtle Message To Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson is royal redemption personified. Her divorce from Prince Andrew was followed by a series of scandals: regrettable photos, huge debt problems, and her attempt to sell access to her ex in a tabloid sting operation. The Duchess of York was barred from most royal affairs and subjected to public scorn. Now, the duchess has regained her rep through her novels and children's books, her charity work, and her advocacy. Fergie's breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, followed just months later by the announcement of her treatment for melanoma, have earned her praise for inspiring others to get screened. Best of all, she has returned to the good graces of her in-laws through invites to events such as the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, the funeral of the queen, and even the Christmas Day family walkabout following church services at Sandringham. Now, Ferguson seems to be returning the favor by calling for an official truce.

Ferguson recently attended the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival in France. A People reporter asked whether her recent illnesses have allowed her to give special support to King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The duchess replied, "I think family unity is key... I think the key to life is that we all support each other." She added, "And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others." The pointed message could have been aimed at any of a number of people.