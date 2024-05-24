Sarah Ferguson's Appeal For Unity Sends Not-So-Subtle Message To Royal Family
Sarah Ferguson is royal redemption personified. Her divorce from Prince Andrew was followed by a series of scandals: regrettable photos, huge debt problems, and her attempt to sell access to her ex in a tabloid sting operation. The Duchess of York was barred from most royal affairs and subjected to public scorn. Now, the duchess has regained her rep through her novels and children's books, her charity work, and her advocacy. Fergie's breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, followed just months later by the announcement of her treatment for melanoma, have earned her praise for inspiring others to get screened. Best of all, she has returned to the good graces of her in-laws through invites to events such as the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, the funeral of the queen, and even the Christmas Day family walkabout following church services at Sandringham. Now, Ferguson seems to be returning the favor by calling for an official truce.
Ferguson recently attended the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival in France. A People reporter asked whether her recent illnesses have allowed her to give special support to King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The duchess replied, "I think family unity is key... I think the key to life is that we all support each other." She added, "And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others." The pointed message could have been aimed at any of a number of people.
Could Fergie have been addressing the royal family feud?
Mentioning "family unity" in one breath and "forgiveness of others" in another seemed less than coincidental on Sarah Ferguson's part. She's had to do a bit of forgiving of her ex-husband over the years for the sake of their two children. The duchess has stood by Prince Andrew following his scandalous association with Jeffrey Epstein and his settlement of a sexual assault case. It cost him his military titles and patronages, but not his relationship with his former wife. Ferguson and Prince Andrew still share a home many years after their divorce; she says the arrangement simply works for them.
Perhaps Fergie was slipping in a little nudge to her brother-in-law. As she knows, a cancer diagnosis puts one's life into perspective, and at a time when King Charles needs the support of his family most, it must be painful to stay on chilly terms with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Her own daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, have managed to bridge the gap. They're both close to their California cousin, yet they're also respected nonworking royals who were asked to help host the season's first Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2024.
Or maybe the duchess herself has forgiven Harry for being loose-lipped about The Firm. Back in 1996, she did her own Oprah interview in which she bluntly spoke about royal life being anything but a "fairytale" (via People). But regardless of whom her words were meant for, they're wise nonetheless.