Details About Tiffany Trump's Friendship With Naomi Biden

Friendships that bridge party lines can be tricky territory, even if you're not particularly into politics. In our current ideological climate, camaraderie between a Trump supporter and a Biden voter seems almost unthinkable — which is why it's so fascinating that a Trump daughter and a Biden granddaughter have managed to forge a bond. Meet two unlikely pals, Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden.

Although it's unclear where the Trump and Biden progeny first met, chances are they crossed paths at the University of Pennsylvania, which they attended at the same time. (Both of their families were present for their 2016 graduation — imagine the hubbub in the crowd.) Since then, Trump and Biden have been spotted hanging out; they even posted a playful pic on Instagram. The pairing might seem unusual at first glance, but the young women do have a fair deal in common — after all, they've both spent their entire lives in the limelight. Here's everything we know about this high-profile duo.