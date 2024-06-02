Details About Tiffany Trump's Friendship With Naomi Biden
Friendships that bridge party lines can be tricky territory, even if you're not particularly into politics. In our current ideological climate, camaraderie between a Trump supporter and a Biden voter seems almost unthinkable — which is why it's so fascinating that a Trump daughter and a Biden granddaughter have managed to forge a bond. Meet two unlikely pals, Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden.
Although it's unclear where the Trump and Biden progeny first met, chances are they crossed paths at the University of Pennsylvania, which they attended at the same time. (Both of their families were present for their 2016 graduation — imagine the hubbub in the crowd.) Since then, Trump and Biden have been spotted hanging out; they even posted a playful pic on Instagram. The pairing might seem unusual at first glance, but the young women do have a fair deal in common — after all, they've both spent their entire lives in the limelight. Here's everything we know about this high-profile duo.
Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden partied in Montauk together
Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden might not share all their political opinions, but they both believe firmly in the importance of having a good time. In 2018, the two enjoyed a night out at the Surf Lounge in Montauk, where they watched a performance by Jaden Smith (another famous nepo baby, incidentally). In one photo from the evening, they sit side by side with their legs crossed, pressing their heads together in an affectionate gesture — peas in a bipartisan pod.
Trump took to social media to flex her friendship, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her and Biden to her Instagram Story. Mutual friend Allegra Blinken shared additional footage from the evening, filming selfie-style as the girls chilled on a waterfront deck. In the video, captioned "#aboutlastnight" and set to the sound of Drake's "Passionfruit," Biden smiles wide while Trump strikes a pose for the camera. Then Biden kisses Trump's cheek like they're bonafide besties.
Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden got married within a week of each other
It makes sense that Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden would be close, given that their lives have followed strikingly similar timelines. In addition to graduating from university in 2016 and earning their law degrees in 2020, both women announced their engagements in 2021. Trump went for another heir to a prominent family: her beau, Michael Boulos, is the son of wealthy Lebanese parents with a business empire in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Biden settled down with a fellow law school graduate: her man, Peter Neal, got his JD at the University of Pennsylvania (where you'll recall, Trump and Biden spent their undergrad years).
Trump and Biden's life stories mirrored each other again in November 2022, when the famous First Family members were married within a week of each other. Trump wed Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, while Biden tied the knot with Neal at the White House on November 19. Although their nuptials were widely compared and contrasted, with The New York Times pitting Trump's flashy wedding dress against Biden's more subtle gown, they shared one major similarity: they both existed in the shadow of their parents' political careers, with Trump recently ousted and Biden just inaugurated.