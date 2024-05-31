This Popular Sitcom Star Would Love To Write A Hallmark Christmas Movie
"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson wants to join the Hallmark Christmas Universe. It's no surprise — over the last decade, the family-friendly network has dominated the holiday season with its "Countdown to Christmas" event. Kicking off every October, the popular Hallmark staple has treated fans to hundreds of films that spread festive cheer and holiday magic through heartwarming stories. While the plot points are extremely predictable and always end with a happy ending, the seasonal films have continued to bring in huge viewership year after year.
When discussing the popularity of Hallmark Christmas movies, behavioral scientist Pamela Rutledge told NBC News in 2019, "The human brain loves patterns and the predictability is cognitively rewarding. Those predictable story arcs ... offer comfort by presenting life as simple and moralistic." Rutledge's reasons still ring true today, with 2023's Countdown to Christmas event making Hallmark the most-watched entertainment cable network in the fourth quarter of the year among women 18 and older for a straight decade, according to Nielsen.
In addition to the everyday viewer, the network's Christmas films have become a yearly staple for various big-name celebrities like Brunson, who recently expressed an interest in writing her own holiday film. Here's everything the Emmy-winning actor has said about possibly collaborating with Hallmark.
Quinta Brunson dreams of ghostwriting a Hallmark Christmas film
While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Quinta Brunson revealed that writing a Hallmark Christmas film is one of her dream career goals. "My TV doesn't leave that channel during Christmas time," she admitted to a shocked Barrymore. "Neither me or my husband celebrate Christmas, but I love them so much."
Even though Brunson expressed an interest in joining the Hallmark family, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she wants to ghostwrite the project instead of using her name. "I hope they let me ... It won't be me, so you guys don't know," she explained. Brunson gave further insight into why she wants to write a Hallmark film under a fake name. "I want you to just enjoy the movie, or not enjoy it, the same way you do the other ones," she said.
Fortunately, Brunson's interest in creating a Christmas film for Hallmark isn't one-sided. In response to the "Big Mouth" star's interview, the network's SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo told People, "We're all in! Let's make some Christmas movie magic together, Quinta." Considering Brunson's critically acclaimed work on "Abbott Elementary," it's no wonder the network is eager to make the former's wish happen. While her sitcom deals with the quirky adventures of Philadelphia-based teachers, it features various elements that make up a Hallmark film, including optimistic storylines, wholesome comedy, and a romantic love story for viewers to root for.
Making a Hallmark film is just one of Quinta's career dreams
Writing a Hallmark Christmas movie isn't the only creative dream that Quinta Brunson has opened up about. In a March 2024 interview with The New Yorker, the former BuzzFeed star expressed an interest in creating a humorous, yet serious, coming-of-age show following a teenage girl. However, in the same breath, Brunson admitted, "I have trouble seeing where it'll be made."
In addition to making a young adult show, Brunson revealed her desire to adapt Emma Cline's novel "The Guest." However, like her teen series idea, the "As of Yet" star expressed her uncertainty on whether she'll be able to make it happen. "Would they let a Black person, me, spearhead a movie where the lead is not Black, and the story is not Black?" she asked. However, it didn't take long for her to answer her own question, listing Shonda Rhimes as the prime example of executing such a task.
While her future remains bright, Brunson has continued to express gratitude for "Abbott Elementary" and how it shaped her creative journey. In an interview with Elle, the SAG Award winner praised the ABC comedy for teaching her about integrity, how to maintain a successful series, and keeping things moving. "I don't think I have anything to prove, per se, but I would like to make more things ... I'm itching to use a different side of my pen," she explained to the publication.