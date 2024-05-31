This Popular Sitcom Star Would Love To Write A Hallmark Christmas Movie

"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson wants to join the Hallmark Christmas Universe. It's no surprise — over the last decade, the family-friendly network has dominated the holiday season with its "Countdown to Christmas" event. Kicking off every October, the popular Hallmark staple has treated fans to hundreds of films that spread festive cheer and holiday magic through heartwarming stories. While the plot points are extremely predictable and always end with a happy ending, the seasonal films have continued to bring in huge viewership year after year.

When discussing the popularity of Hallmark Christmas movies, behavioral scientist Pamela Rutledge told NBC News in 2019, "The human brain loves patterns and the predictability is cognitively rewarding. Those predictable story arcs ... offer comfort by presenting life as simple and moralistic." Rutledge's reasons still ring true today, with 2023's Countdown to Christmas event making Hallmark the most-watched entertainment cable network in the fourth quarter of the year among women 18 and older for a straight decade, according to Nielsen.

In addition to the everyday viewer, the network's Christmas films have become a yearly staple for various big-name celebrities like Brunson, who recently expressed an interest in writing her own holiday film. Here's everything the Emmy-winning actor has said about possibly collaborating with Hallmark.

