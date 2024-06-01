All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Joe Biden Has Faced
Throughout President Joe Biden's time in the White House, his health has been called into question on multiple occasions. Some have accused the U.S. leader of appearing weak, thanks to several public appearances where he seemingly appears unwell or even unsteady on his feet. However, it's not just his physical well-being that's been called into question. There have also been those who believe the 2020 election winner has undergone a few procedures to make himself appear younger.
Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina has helped fuel such discussions. During a July 2023 interview with Fox Business, he said, "Look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much Botox, so much filler." Murphy, having a background in such cosmetic procedures as a former affiliate professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, could be considered an expert in the field by some. Therefore, there is a possibility that he is able to easily identify such procedures. However, Murphy is not the only one who believes Biden has undergone cosmetic procedures of some sort, with one surgeon even making a viral video to compare Biden's alleged former face to his newer look.
One surgeon believes Biden spent thousands to refresh his look
Days after Rep. Greg Murphy made his claims about Joe Biden, Beverly Hills board certified plastic surgeon Gary Motykie, M.D., F.A.C.S., weighed in on the president's seemingly changing looks. The expert pointed out Biden's thinning hair, which he claims began decades before he took office. In the photos Motykie displayed, a younger Biden can be seen with much of his scalp exposed underneath scarce strands of hair. "We can see that even 30 to 40 years ago, his hair was thinning quite dramatically. And then we see some signs that he underwent a hair transplant procedure... and probably one of the older techniques," Motykie speculated in the Instagram clip.
Another procedure that Motykie believes Biden underwent was a brow lift and a facelift, which he says is one of the most obvious. "Also, when he's turned to the side in certain angles, we can see some of the signs in the ear and in the neck here," he shared. Additionally, he believes Biden has utilized Botox and other fillers to upkeep his appearance, totaling approximately $100,000. Other doctors, including Atlanta surgeon Dr. Nicolas Jones, have agreed with Motykie, telling RadarOnline in April 2024, "If we look closely at his sideburns, there is a straight, unnatural edge that could be a telltale sign of a facelift scar." Even his biggest opponent, Donald Trump, has shared similar theories.
Donald Trump has also accused Joe Biden of having cosmetic surgery on his face
Donald Trump has offered his opinion on nearly everything Joe Biden does, even making morbid predictions about his life expectancy. However, Biden's looks have also been a focal point for the Republican, who believes that during the 2020 campaign trail, his opponent underwent a cosmetic procedure. Like others who have called out Biden's supposed surgery journey, Trump thought he did some retouching on his face, a trend that took over 2020 in an effort to keep many celebrities looking youthful. During a September 2020 rally in Pittsburgh, Trump speculated that Biden wore masks in an effort to keep his operation discreet.
"I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery [for] if he is going to cover it up?" Trump told the crowd (via New York Post). Biden was frequently seen wearing a mask during his 2020 election bid, though he associated it with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though Biden has remained mum on the claims since he's been in office, while on the 2008 campaign trail with Barack Obama, he did deny the Botox allegations. Biden, for his part, has always seeemed more concern with politics than physical appearance, so it's unlikely he is too phased by the chatter. However, it wouldn't be shocking if cosmetic intervention was a part of Biden's stunning transformation.