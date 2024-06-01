All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Joe Biden Has Faced

Throughout President Joe Biden's time in the White House, his health has been called into question on multiple occasions. Some have accused the U.S. leader of appearing weak, thanks to several public appearances where he seemingly appears unwell or even unsteady on his feet. However, it's not just his physical well-being that's been called into question. There have also been those who believe the 2020 election winner has undergone a few procedures to make himself appear younger.

Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina has helped fuel such discussions. During a July 2023 interview with Fox Business, he said, "Look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much Botox, so much filler." Murphy, having a background in such cosmetic procedures as a former affiliate professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, could be considered an expert in the field by some. Therefore, there is a possibility that he is able to easily identify such procedures. However, Murphy is not the only one who believes Biden has undergone cosmetic procedures of some sort, with one surgeon even making a viral video to compare Biden's alleged former face to his newer look.

