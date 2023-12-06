Donald Trump Makes Bold Prediction About President Joe Biden's Life Expectancy Ahead Of 2024 Election
From insulting POWs to offering unsolicited dating advice to actor Robert Pattinson, and plenty more in between, former President Donald Trump boasts a lengthy history of dropping incendiary rhetoric into his press briefings, campaign rallies, and social media posts. So, it should come as no surprise that his December 2023 Fox News town hall event in Iowa was no exception.
But given what was said, we can't help but find it at least a little surprising. Trump's responses to the town hall host Sean Hannity's questions offered varying degrees of solemnity with a few key moments of absurdity, like when the former President compared himself to infamous mobster Al Capone. "He was the greatest of all time if you like criminals," Trump said (via CNN)."And he got indicted once. I got indicted four times."
However, the most surprising comment Donald Trump made at the event was an ominous prediction on whether President Joe Biden would live to see the 2024 election. (Spoiler alert: Trump's not giving Biden very good odds.)
Donald Trump suggested President Joe Biden won't live to see the 2024 election
Former President Donald Trump has long been critical of his successor, current sitting President Joe Biden, and he wasted no time using his Davenport platform to reiterate his feelings. When asked about the likelihood that President Biden will be the 2024 Democratic nominee, Trump leaned on the fact that Biden is four years his senior. "We have a man that can't put two sentences together. We have a man that doesn't know he's alive," Trump asserted.
"I personally don't think he makes it," Trump continued. "I haven't said that; I've been saving it for this big town hall. I personally don't think he makes it physically. Mentally, I would say he's equally as bad and maybe worse" (via The Hill). Trump's macabre predictions are reminiscent of similar arguments against Biden he's made in the past, including a 2020 Fox News interview in which Trump suggested Biden take a mental cognitive test to ensure his aptitude for the presidency.
While speaking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment he had to take as the 2016 presidential nominee, Trump said, "Joe should take that test because something's going on, and I say this with respect." The former President said the U.S. office was "a very important job, to put it mildly. You need stamina, physical health, and mental health" (via NBC News). Trump has often used these comments to bolster public opinion of his health, despite only being four years younger than Biden.
Donald Trump said he would be a dictator on day one of his presidency
If dark predictions about President Joe Biden's life expectancy weren't unsettling enough, former President Donald Trump also made disconcerting comments about being a dictator while at the town hall event. Two days before his Iowa appearance, former Representative Liz Cheney told CBS News' "Sunday Morning" that re-electing Trump would be like "sleepwalking into a dictatorship." Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about this accusation.
"I'm going to be, you know he keeps, we love this guy, he says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?'" Trump replied. "I said, "No, no other than day one.' We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator," per CNN. Hannity pressed Trump on whether he had plans to abuse power if elected back in office, pointedly asking Trump to promise he would not do so. Trump skirted around definitively agreeing to the promise, choosing to focus on his border and domestic oil policies.
However, Trump has made more emotional comments about invoking his presidential powers in the past. In a November 2023 Univision interview, Trump said, "If I happen to be president, and I see somebody who's doing well and beating me very badly, I say go down and indict them." The December 2023 town hall event proved that no matter what happens in 2024, there will be no shortage of jaw-dropping Trumpisms to sift through along the way.