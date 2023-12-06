Donald Trump Makes Bold Prediction About President Joe Biden's Life Expectancy Ahead Of 2024 Election

From insulting POWs to offering unsolicited dating advice to actor Robert Pattinson, and plenty more in between, former President Donald Trump boasts a lengthy history of dropping incendiary rhetoric into his press briefings, campaign rallies, and social media posts. So, it should come as no surprise that his December 2023 Fox News town hall event in Iowa was no exception.

But given what was said, we can't help but find it at least a little surprising. Trump's responses to the town hall host Sean Hannity's questions offered varying degrees of solemnity with a few key moments of absurdity, like when the former President compared himself to infamous mobster Al Capone. "He was the greatest of all time if you like criminals," Trump said (via CNN)."And he got indicted once. I got indicted four times."

However, the most surprising comment Donald Trump made at the event was an ominous prediction on whether President Joe Biden would live to see the 2024 election. (Spoiler alert: Trump's not giving Biden very good odds.)