Why Ben Affleck Chose A Green Diamond For J.Lo's Engagement Ring
When Ben Affleck proposed to his wife Jennifer Lopez for the second time in 2022, he decided to top his first time popping the question. The "Jersey Girl" star purchased an impressive green diamond ring. While undeniably a luxurious rock, it's quite possible it's more the sentimental value that motivated him to choose such a unique ring.
Lopez has long documented her love for the color green. She has been photographed in green looks on several occasions, including her iconic green chiffon Versace gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, a look that still stands above the rest. The "Selena" star even detailed her connection to the hue. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she wrote in one of her previous OnTheJLo newsletters (via Vogue). "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not."
Given her love for the shade, it's likely that Affleck took this into account when it was time to ask for Lopez's hand in marriage again. According to experts, he also likely paid a hefty price tag to make his wife's engagement extra special.
Affleck might have paid millions for Lopez's green diamond
Securing green diamonds are no easy feat. According to the International Gem Society, the chances of getting a green diamond are roughly one in 10,000. As one of the most rarest finds, these colored stones are largely sought after, which is why they could get extremely costly. However, for an established actor such as Ben Affleck, with a reported $150 million net worth as of March 2024, the 8.5-carat ring may not have been a difficult buy.
"If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned. A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million," The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six in April 2022, shortly after Jennifer Lopez shared her engagement news. Jewelers Taylor & Hart estimated that the ring may have been approximately $3.5 million. While the true cost of the ring may never be disclosed, Affleck has a history of seeking out rare diamonds for Lopez, which was apparent the first time he proposed to her.
Affleck first proposed to Lopez with a pink diamond
Ben Affleck seemingly has an eye for stunning gems. When he proposed to Jennifer Lopez in November 2002, he enlisted the help of famed jewelry company Harry Winston. Affleck chose a rare 6.1-carat pink diamond, which is estimated to have cost $2.5 million. The rose-colored rock set off a trend, with fellow celebrities seeking the exquisite gem.
Lopez reportedly never returned her first engagement ring from Affleck when they split in 2004. Therefore, it's likely she possesses two extremely remarkable rings that not many will be able to obtain. Sadly, as signs that the couple is headed toward a second split looms, it's unclear if Lopez will hold on to the adored green diamond. Elsewhere, Affleck has been seen without his wedding ring, only fueling breakup rumors. Nevertheless, both his pink and green diamond purchases will likely remain one of the most well-known celebrity proposal rings.