Why Ben Affleck Chose A Green Diamond For J.Lo's Engagement Ring

When Ben Affleck proposed to his wife Jennifer Lopez for the second time in 2022, he decided to top his first time popping the question. The "Jersey Girl" star purchased an impressive green diamond ring. While undeniably a luxurious rock, it's quite possible it's more the sentimental value that motivated him to choose such a unique ring.

Lopez has long documented her love for the color green. She has been photographed in green looks on several occasions, including her iconic green chiffon Versace gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, a look that still stands above the rest. The "Selena" star even detailed her connection to the hue. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she wrote in one of her previous OnTheJLo newsletters (via Vogue). "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not."

Given her love for the shade, it's likely that Affleck took this into account when it was time to ask for Lopez's hand in marriage again. According to experts, he also likely paid a hefty price tag to make his wife's engagement extra special.

