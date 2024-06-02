One Of Meghan Markle's Features Kickstarted A Major Plastic Surgery Trend

Meghan Markle has been the subject of plastic surgery speculation for years. Much of the focus has been on her face, with some surgeons believing she had cheek and lip fillers to enhance her beauty. Others are certain the former actor has undergone a rhinoplasty, which has kickstarted a major plastic surgery trend.

While Markle has never admitted to having any cosmetic procedures performed, there seem to be visible changes to her nose. Photos of a young Markle appear to display a slightly wider nose compared to her current appearance. Shortly after getting engaged to Harry in 2017, plastic surgeons began reporting that patients were looking to receive the same slender nose as Markle.

"It's pretty crazy — people have come asking me for her nose six times in the past week at least," Dr. Philip J. Miller, a Manhattan plastic surgeon, revealed to Moneyish in December 2017 (via New York Post). "But when you have a pretty woman who is thrust into the limelight, she becomes an instant fashion icon." The desire to achieve her looks led several women to spend hefty price tags in order to resemble Markle.

