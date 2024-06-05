Inside Shia LaBeouf's Relationship With Mia Goth
This article contains references to domestic abuse.
Shia LaBeouf is notorious for dating his co-stars. The actor's complex dating history features his "Transformers" onscreen partner, Megan Fox, "Disturbia" co-star Sarah Roemer, and his colleague from "Eagle Eye," Michelle Monaghan, to name just a few. When LaBeouf spoke to GQ in 2008, he unsurprisingly confessed to easily falling for his gorgeous female co-workers. However, LaBeouf noted that the feelings weren't always reciprocated, asserting, "Some aren't available." The actor continued with a rather bizarre remark: "And then there's the three-month attention span that actors have, you know, I don't know if it's mutual, but I really don't care. They have to kiss me when 'action' gets called, anyway, so I'll get what I want." After LaBeouf had a brief fling with "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" co-star Isabel Lucas, around 2008, he seemed to have sworn off dating colleagues for a bit.
The controversial star enjoyed a year-long romance with Carey Mulligan, followed by a 2-year relationship with stylist Karolyn Pho. Shortly after he and Pho went their separate ways in 2012, LaBeouf started working on "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" with Mia Goth. About a year later, the former child actor directed Goth for Future Unlimited's "Haunted Love" music video. LaBeouf later divulged to The New York Times that director Lars Von Trier, who helmed both volumes of "Nymphomaniac," had suggested Goth for the lead role. He further recalled that she agreed to join the project in a heartbeat once LaBeouf explained his vision. The couple went red carpet official with their relationship in 2014.
Shia LaBeouf claimed he almost 'killed' Mia Goth after a fight
Speculation about Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's engagement began in early 2015 when the "Pearl" star donned a diamond ring while attending Paris Fashion Week. At the time, a confidante informed People that the celebrity couple seemed content in their relationship and that the British actor had moved into LaBeouf's California home. They claimed that he and Goth preferred to keep their relationship low-key and often opted for laidback date nights at home together. However, cracks began to appear in July 2015, when Entertainment Tonight shared a shocking video of the couple engaged in a heated argument while in Germany together.
The clip starts with LaBeouf pleading with her to hand over his bag. When Goth seems undecided, he rages, "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s*** that makes a person abusive." Later in the video, the "Honey Boy" star tries to call his ex, Megan Fox, but she doesn't answer. He also makes several alarming statements, including reasoning, "I don't want to touch a woman, I don't want to hit a woman, but I'm being pushed" and, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." Pure Stars, a German tabloid, reported that the "X” star was spotted with a black eye the following day while LaBeouf appeared to have a hand injury (via HuffPost).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth got married in Vegas
In March 2016, Mia Goth was once again spotted with a rock on her finger. This time, a source disclosed to Us Weekly that they'd overheard Shia LaBeouf telling a cashier that he was planning to marry his partner soon. That account proved to be true in October as TMZ confirmed that they had become another celebrity couple who got married in Las Vegas. LaBeouf and Goth had their pick but ultimately went with an Elvis and Hawaii-themed wedding. They shared a video of Goth supposedly being driven to the ceremony in a pink Cadillac with an Elvis impersonator. A YouTube clip revealed that "Elvis" officiated the wedding. However, a Clark County of Nevada rep took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that it wasn't legally binding because they'd never obtained a marriage license, dubbing it simply "a commitment ceremony."
When the "Peanut Butter Falcon" star subsequently appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he noted that the couple opted out of the livestream that came with their wedding package to keep things private. However, it didn't take LaBeouf and Goth long to realize that their "private" wedding wasn't all that private. "So I called [the chapel] up and they said, 'Somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ,'" he joked, adding, "I understood. I checked with my girl. She's like, 'Hey, what are you gonna do?' It was love, so we're proud of it."
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth broke up and got back together several times
Shia LaBeouf was effusive about his marriage when he spoke to E! News in 2016. "It's better on the other side," the actor gushed. "I've been lied to my whole life. You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes. But for the better though!'" However, their relationship appeared to be on the rocks in September 2018 when the Daily Mail posted photos of the actor out and about with his "Honey Boy" co-star, FKA Twigs.
Shortly after the snaps hit the internet, a rep for LaBeouf confirmed to People that he and Mia Goth had gone their separate ways. They further clarified that the divorce was "amicable." FKA Twigs and LaBeouf, meanwhile, ended things about a year later. In December 2020, the singer filed a lawsuit against her ex, accusing him of emotional, verbal, and physical abuse. According to the filing, LaBeouf also endangered FKA Twigs' life. Ultimately, the allegations became one of the many reasons we don't hear from LaBeouf much anymore.
Months before the accusations came to light, the former "Even Stevens" cast member seemed to have got back together with Goth. Paparazzi photos taken in March 2020 showed the reunited couple cozying up on a bench while wearing their wedding rings. After they made a handful of appearances together, though, the volatile couple seemed to have called it quits yet again in December 2020, when LaBeouf was photographed locking lips with Margaret Qualley.
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf welcomed their first child in 2022
Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf's romance was short-lived, with the two actors calling it quits in January 2021, per People. A few months later, he was once again spotted with Mia Goth. This time around, the exes enjoyed a bike ride around California. Then, in January 2022, the "A Cure For Wellness" star was spotted with a baby bump. LaBeouf's August emails to Variety, about his alleged firing from "Don't Worry Darling," he notably wrote, "I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING." LaBeouf continued, "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."
The controversial star delved deeper into his feelings about fatherhood during an appearance on the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast, explaining that his baby girl was helping him to take more responsibility for his actions and work towards a better future. LaBeouf also felt like he needed to develop a strong bond with his daughter before she grew up and saw him as his public image and not his supposed true self. Furthermore, he owned up to being unfaithful in essentially every relationship. LaBeouf also noted that he previously had a negative impact on several people's lives but was working towards bettering himself, adding, "For my wife, I'll be making amends for the rest of my life."
Shia LaBeouf admitted that Mia Goth saved his life
During Shia LaBeouf's appearance on "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal," he credited his wife, Mia Goth, with helping him to turn his life around. The actor acknowledged that their relationship initially ended because he cheated on her thinking that she had been unfaithful first. LaBeouf also candidly detailed how he wasn't the best partner throughout their relationship. Then, the former child star recalled when he invited his closest friends and family members for family week at rehab, and Goth was the only one who showed up after weeks of no-shows. The actor was visibly emotional as he admitted, "She saved my f***** life." He later added, "It's the first time I ever really understood love because I didn't have nothing to give."
As LaBeouf pointed out, Goth had to deal with tons of public criticism for choosing to be with him at a time when the world had completely turned against the actor. He couldn't quite comprehend why she chose to go through hell for someone who treated her so poorly in the past but ultimately realized, "Love is irrational in that way, and you can't rationalize real love. It doesn't make any sense." As for the "MaXXXine" star, she remains resolutely tight-lipped about their volatile romance. In a 2017 Entertainment Tonight interview, the host offered high praise for her hubby's acting abilities and asked if she had learned anything from him. While Goth agreed with them, she stressed wanting to keep their private life exactly that.