Inside Shia LaBeouf's Relationship With Mia Goth

This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Shia LaBeouf is notorious for dating his co-stars. The actor's complex dating history features his "Transformers" onscreen partner, Megan Fox, "Disturbia" co-star Sarah Roemer, and his colleague from "Eagle Eye," Michelle Monaghan, to name just a few. When LaBeouf spoke to GQ in 2008, he unsurprisingly confessed to easily falling for his gorgeous female co-workers. However, LaBeouf noted that the feelings weren't always reciprocated, asserting, "Some aren't available." The actor continued with a rather bizarre remark: "And then there's the three-month attention span that actors have, you know, I don't know if it's mutual, but I really don't care. They have to kiss me when 'action' gets called, anyway, so I'll get what I want." After LaBeouf had a brief fling with "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" co-star Isabel Lucas, around 2008, he seemed to have sworn off dating colleagues for a bit.

Advertisement

The controversial star enjoyed a year-long romance with Carey Mulligan, followed by a 2-year relationship with stylist Karolyn Pho. Shortly after he and Pho went their separate ways in 2012, LaBeouf started working on "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" with Mia Goth. About a year later, the former child actor directed Goth for Future Unlimited's "Haunted Love" music video. LaBeouf later divulged to The New York Times that director Lars Von Trier, who helmed both volumes of "Nymphomaniac," had suggested Goth for the lead role. He further recalled that she agreed to join the project in a heartbeat once LaBeouf explained his vision. The couple went red carpet official with their relationship in 2014.

Advertisement