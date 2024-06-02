William And Kate Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

There are some royal family members who live like normal people, and others that are among the most recognizable faces in the world. As the future king and queen of England, Prince William and Princess Catherine fall into the latter category. The pair have been at the forefront of the firm since they tied the knot back in 2011 but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, more eyes are on them than ever. Catherine's disappearance from royal duties in early 2024 following abdominal surgery had many speculating that there may have been problems within the marriage.

While the speculation turned out to be wrong (Catherine was undergoing treatment for cancer), it's not difficult to see why some fans jumped to that conclusion. There have been several instances over the years between the couple that have raised eyebrows, leading many to wonder if everything is as dandy behind closed doors as the House of Windsor would have us believe.

From curt remarks to shrugging off signs of affection, these are the headline-making moments that William and Catherine haven't been able to avoid — no matter how much they've invested in media training.