What We Know About Kelly Ripa's Sister Linda And Her Tragic Accident

Helping Linda Ripa recover from her terrible accident turned out to be a family affair. According to The New York Post, her sister Kelly Ripa revealed in 2001 that their parents had taken on the primary responsibility of helping their daughter and new grandson in the wake of the crash. "They are older and raising their grandchild," she said. "My mother is a 24-hour-a-day nurse to my sister." At the time, Linda's prognosis wasn't particularly good. "She will never, ever know a normal life again," Kelly said. "And there's nothing they can do."

In a wheelchair, Linda attended the court hearing where the drunk driver who hit her was sentenced to six to 24 months in prison. She told The New York Times that she was met with vitriol from the friends and family of the perpetrator. "They called me the names you might imagine, as if it was my fault. They really showed no remorse, and I have no doubt that he could go and do this again," she said.

Family turned out to be crucial to Linda's recovery, and she no longer requires round-the-clock care. Still, Linda's father Joe Ripa frequently shouts out his daughter on his Facebook page. On her birthday in 2019, he shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our daughter, Linda. The sun came out for your special day."

