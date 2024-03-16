Tragic Details About Kelly Ripa's Life You Never Knew

Kelly Ripa's original "Live!" co-star was the legendary Regis Philbin. Although the two appeared to be thick as thieves, Philbin made it clear behind the scenes that he was the one in charge. In "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," Ripa wrote that when she was first offered the gig at "Live!," her agent included an "ominous" caveat: "They want you to know who your boss is."

Ripa and Philbin hosted the show together from 2001 until Philbin's exit in 2011, but it was not always easy for Ripa. "I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk," she shared in her memoir. More difficult still was the falling-out she and Philbin appeared to have following his departure from the show. In 2017, Philbin told Larry King he had not been in touch with Ripa, and said he thought she was "very offended" that he'd left; Ripa claimed that she had tried to reconnect with him, writing that the show had reached out many times. "You can't make a person befriend you," she wrote.

When Philbin died in 2020 at the age of 88, Ripa was heartbroken. When "Live!" paid tribute to Philbin, a tear Ripa said, "As people get older ... certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things. But Regis is one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable."