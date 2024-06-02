Here's What To Know About HGTV's Divided By Design

Over the years, HGTV has served up plenty of home renovation shows featuring spouses. Some of these couples have gone on to become major stars for the network, including the likes of Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame, "Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from "Married to Real Estate," and Tarek El Moussa and future ex-wife Christina Hall, who were married when "Flip or Flop" began, and divorced by the time the series ended.

In June 2024, fans would meet HGTV's latest power couple, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, stars of the new series "Divided By Design." Based in Miami, the Jimenezes bring a pretty significant twist that hasn't been seen in those aforementioned couple-based shows: they're actually competitors with each heading up their own design firms as they aggressively compete against each other for clients. "We do the exact same thing, but we don't work together," Ray explained to HGTV. "We're the competition."

One might assume that being partners at home and rivals at work could lead to friction, but for these talented designers, the situation adds some extra spice that brings out the best in both of them. "Despite opposing design aesthetics, the couple thrives on the rivalry and finds inspiration by maxing out the beauty of their beloved hometown," noted an HGTV press release. Keep reading to discover all there is to know about HGTV's "Divided By Design."

