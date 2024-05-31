Lawyer Tells Us The Maximum Sentence Trump Can Get For His 34 Crimes
Now that Donald Trump has made history as the first former president to be convicted of a crime, the big question is: Will he serve any prison time?
On May 30, 2024, the guilty verdict came down in the hush money trial against Trump, who stood accused of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. She had testified at the trial to a sexual encounter with the former president in 2006, and Trump's fixer Michael Cohen testified he arranged the payment to Daniels before the 2016 election. The 12 jurors deliberated for about nine and a half hours before returning with a guilty verdict on all 34 counts Trump faced.
Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm told The List exclusively that when it comes to Trump's sentencing on July 11, there's a range of possibilities Trump may face. However, it's not likely that Trump will be behind bars for long, if at all. "Each count includes a maximum of four years, with a minimum of no prison time," Lovell said. "Theoretically, the judge could sentence Trump to consecutive sentences, which would be capped at 20 years under New York law." One thing that Trump has going for him is that he's never been convicted of a crime before this and falsifying business records is a non-violent crime, Lovell said. "The most likely sentence will include minimal to no prison time, and instead see Trump put on probation along with some other conditions," he said.
Donald Trump could still be elected president
Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial, will hand down the former president's sentence on July 11 in Manhattan. Trial attorney Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm told The List that the judge might allow Trump to serve his sentences simultaneously. "In cases like this, where Trump has no previous record and it's a non-violent crime, if there is prison time for multiple sentences, they would likely run concurrently for a maximum of four years for all," Lovell said.
It's unlikely Trump will feel that whatever sentence he gets is fair. As he left the courthouse on May 30, Trump expressed his disbelief in the validity of the proceedings, using some of his favorite words to describe the trial. "This is a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace," Trump said, later claiming, "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man."
While the jurors certainly thought he was guilty, Trump doesn't have to worry about the verdict affecting his ability to become president. "There is nothing that prevents a convicted felon from serving as president of the United States," Lovell said. After all, the only three requirements for presidential candidates are that the candidate is a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years of age, and has lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Therefore, even a criminal conviction or being in jail wouldn't stop Trump from taking office if elected.
Donald Trump is ready to hit the campaign trail again
Now that the saga of Donald Trump's hush money trial is nearing its end, the former president seems ready to get back on the campaign trail. As he left the courthouse, he told reporters, "We have a country that's in big trouble. We will fight for our Constitution. This is far from over."
Will Trump's most loyal followers still support him after this conviction? Trial attorney Tre Lovell said that he thinks they will. "How these felony convictions change Trump's image really remains to be seen. Many of his supporters will feel more emboldened, garnering a sense of injustice and support for the former president, he said. The biggest effect of the guilty verdict against Trump would likely be among those who are undecided regarding the presidential race. "Some independents, though, who are on the fence may be disheartened and step away from him," Lovell explained. "His core base will be there no matter what."
Of course, those who don't support Trump or his presidential bid are enjoying a moment of schadenfreude, as they are all saying the same thing.