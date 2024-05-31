Lawyer Tells Us The Maximum Sentence Trump Can Get For His 34 Crimes

Now that Donald Trump has made history as the first former president to be convicted of a crime, the big question is: Will he serve any prison time?

On May 30, 2024, the guilty verdict came down in the hush money trial against Trump, who stood accused of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. She had testified at the trial to a sexual encounter with the former president in 2006, and Trump's fixer Michael Cohen testified he arranged the payment to Daniels before the 2016 election. The 12 jurors deliberated for about nine and a half hours before returning with a guilty verdict on all 34 counts Trump faced.

Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm told The List exclusively that when it comes to Trump's sentencing on July 11, there's a range of possibilities Trump may face. However, it's not likely that Trump will be behind bars for long, if at all. "Each count includes a maximum of four years, with a minimum of no prison time," Lovell said. "Theoretically, the judge could sentence Trump to consecutive sentences, which would be capped at 20 years under New York law." One thing that Trump has going for him is that he's never been convicted of a crime before this and falsifying business records is a non-violent crime, Lovell said. "The most likely sentence will include minimal to no prison time, and instead see Trump put on probation along with some other conditions," he said.

