Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict In Fraud Trial Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
After only two days of deliberation, the jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial rendered its verdict. According to NBC News, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsified business records in connection with the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid their alleged affair. The high-profile trial saw Trump go without the support of his wife Melania, and the situation didn't improve as the former president failed to duck a single one of the charges.
Naturally, Trump was fire and brimstone outside of the courtroom. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt," he said. After saying that America will render its real verdict in the November 5, 2024 election, Trump continued to assert he did nothing wrong. "I'm a very innocent man," he said. "It's okay. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution."
As for the public reactions, well, everyone is saying the same thing, and it's not that Trump is innocent.
LOCK HIM UP trends as Donald Trump found guilty in hush money verdict
While Donald Trump ranted outside the courthouse and maintained his innocence, the reactions on social media went the opposite direction as "LOCK HIM UP" quickly became a trending topic on X, former known as Twitter. At the time of this writing, over 32,000 posts were using the phrase, which mocks the Trump supporters who frequently chanted "Lock Her Up" about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. In an ironic twist, Trump is the one facing jail time after styling himself as the law and order candidate while facing off with Clinton. "There is a God" and "No One Is Above The Law" also became popular phrases on X, but the amount of "LOCK HIM UP" posts dwarfed both their numbers combined.
As the former president got widely roasted on social media, he delivered a new campaign message to the American people after being slapped with the avalanche of guilty counts. "We'll keep fighting, we'll fight til the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell," Trump said via CNN. "We don't have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess." While we're not sure that saying America has gone to hell will help Trump's election changes, he's now the first American president to be found guilty of a felony, so he's got much bigger problems at the moment.