Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict In Fraud Trial Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After only two days of deliberation, the jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial rendered its verdict. According to NBC News, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsified business records in connection with the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid their alleged affair. The high-profile trial saw Trump go without the support of his wife Melania, and the situation didn't improve as the former president failed to duck a single one of the charges.

Naturally, Trump was fire and brimstone outside of the courtroom. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt," he said. After saying that America will render its real verdict in the November 5, 2024 election, Trump continued to assert he did nothing wrong. "I'm a very innocent man," he said. "It's okay. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution."

As for the public reactions, well, everyone is saying the same thing, and it's not that Trump is innocent.