Inside Anya Taylor-Joy's Relationship With Her Husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy sneakily confirmed that she was in a relationship in an April 2021 interview with Elle. However, the "Queen's Gambit" star didn't offer any details about her partner, simply noting that they could only chat in her bathroom because Taylor-Joy's beau's stuff was lying around everywhere. The following month, Page Six shared photos of the actor kissing More* band member Malcolm McRae, seemingly confirming that he had become part of her relationship history. In July, McRae made their romance Instagram official by sharing a photo of the actor and sweetly captioning it "I'm besotted." A few months later, he shared another photo of them beaming together and wrote, "Oof supremely happy." Though the couple took their time going public, it seemed like the musician knew it was the real deal early on.
In a March 2022 Instagram post, McRae shared that he wrote a song called "Really Want To See You Again" for Taylor-Joy just two days after meeting her. The swoon-worthy ode described how the musician felt an unexplainable connection as soon as their paths crossed with the lyrics, "I think we're alike in ways / That I can't quite explain right / But I might, could with some time / If ever we were in the same place." Interestingly, the "Northman" star used the track's lyrics to wish her beau a happy Valentine's Day. Later in March, McRae took to Instagram again to share that Taylor-Joy had helped with the music video for his band's "Whose Side You're On."
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are a more laidback celebrity couple
Anya Taylor-Joy's relationship with Malcolm McRae reportedly moved at breakneck speed. In July 2021, a source revealed to The Sun that the More* band member had all but moved into her Los Angeles home. They further asserted that the couple wanted to spend as much time together as possible and were willing to go the extra mile to make their wish a reality. To that end, McRae consistently managed to stay by the actor's side regardless of her packed schedule. However, their busy careers inevitably drove them apart, and during those times, Taylor-Joy managed to look on the bright side. As she reasoned to British Vogue in 2022, there are positives with a long-distance relationship too. "It's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have. Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy," the "Witch" breakout argued.
She did acknowledge that it wasn't all sunshine and roses though, since even the best long-distance romances require a lot of hard work. The actor also offered us a glimpse into their sweet and simple everyday life, sharing, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well." However, no amount of outside commitments or distance could stop them from showing up to support each other. McRae has been spotted alongside Taylor-Joy at several movie premieres. Similarly, the actor also encouraged her Instagram followers to check out More*'s tour.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae married in a private courthouse ceremony
In July 2022, Page Six reported that Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae had tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony. The rumor seemed more plausible after the "Glass" star was subsequently photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger while out and about with McRae. The happy couple seemingly had another ceremony in Venice in October 2023 as the Daily Mail posted pics of Taylor-Joy's stunning transformation into a blushing bride. E! News further noted that the couple's nuptials were a star-studded affair with attendees such as Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, and Julia Garner. In an April 2024 Instagram post, Taylor-Joy confirmed that she had married her musician beau in a secret ceremony on April 1, 2022. She also shared a few snaps of their Venetian wedding, and the caption made it clear that she was particularly proud of the eerily realistic heart cakes from their special day.
The "Emma" star later provided a glimpse into their courthouse wedding during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, gushing, "At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible." The actor added, "But I was also very grateful that a couple of months later we were able to celebrate with our family." Notably, McRae and Taylor-Joy are proud cat parents to a gorgeous ragdoll named Kitsune. During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," the "Thoroughbreds" star shared an adorable video of their fur baby playing fetch.