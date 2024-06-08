Inside Anya Taylor-Joy's Relationship With Her Husband Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy sneakily confirmed that she was in a relationship in an April 2021 interview with Elle. However, the "Queen's Gambit" star didn't offer any details about her partner, simply noting that they could only chat in her bathroom because Taylor-Joy's beau's stuff was lying around everywhere. The following month, Page Six shared photos of the actor kissing More* band member Malcolm McRae, seemingly confirming that he had become part of her relationship history. In July, McRae made their romance Instagram official by sharing a photo of the actor and sweetly captioning it "I'm besotted." A few months later, he shared another photo of them beaming together and wrote, "Oof supremely happy." Though the couple took their time going public, it seemed like the musician knew it was the real deal early on.

In a March 2022 Instagram post, McRae shared that he wrote a song called "Really Want To See You Again" for Taylor-Joy just two days after meeting her. The swoon-worthy ode described how the musician felt an unexplainable connection as soon as their paths crossed with the lyrics, "I think we're alike in ways / That I can't quite explain right / But I might, could with some time / If ever we were in the same place." Interestingly, the "Northman" star used the track's lyrics to wish her beau a happy Valentine's Day. Later in March, McRae took to Instagram again to share that Taylor-Joy had helped with the music video for his band's "Whose Side You're On."