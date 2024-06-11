How Did HGTV's Evan Thomas And Keith Bynum Meet?

Whenever a TV show is hosted by a couple — especially if that couple has a natural rapport onscreen, like Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum — viewers are going to get curious about their history. In a 2023 interview with Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD, Thomas and Bynum opened up about their relationship of ten years. It turns out they had a thoroughly modern meet-cute, initially connecting on a dating site.

"So we actually met on Match.com in Boulder," Thomas revealed. "And Boulder is an amazing place, I love it. But it's a very straight place ... So on Match, there weren't very many gay guys who were actually on it." When they crossed paths, it felt like fate: "From the first date, I think we both knew it was gonna go somewhere," Bynum said. In fact, they were so confident in their spark that they maintained a long-distance relationship before finally moving to Michigan together.

As soon as they were settled in, Thomas and Bynum began a full-scale home renovation. "Talk about stressing a relationship, but I feel like if you can get through that type of thing..." Bynum said, "...it bodes well for your relationship," Thomas chimed in. Finishing each other's sentences? Seems like a match made in heaven.

