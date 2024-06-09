The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Know Danica McKellar's Husband Wrote For Her

Danica McKellar was only 13 years old when she made her television series debut as Winnie Cooper on "The Wonder Years." She's since gone on to star in over a dozen TV movies for Hallmark and Great American Family, kissed Avril Lavigne in a music video, and appeared in at least one series you probably forgot about.

When "The Wonder Years" ended, McKellar was a freshman at UCLA, and switched her focus from cameras to school, earning a degree in mathematics in 1998. Math has always been a passion for the star, and she's written multiple books for kids, teaching them the foundations for counting and equations. When she resumed her acting career with a list of Hallmark movies under her belt, it was only natural that she would want to combine two of her loves — numbers and acting.

McKellar was so intrigued with the idea that she mentioned her aspirations to her spouse, Scott Sveslosky. "Back in 2017, I told my husband that I wanted to play a math teacher in a movie," she shared with People. Sveslosky not only heard his wife but set about making her dream come true. He wrote the story that eventually became the Hallmark movie "Campfire Kiss," which has McKellar playing Dana, a math teacher.

