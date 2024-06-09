The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Know Danica McKellar's Husband Wrote For Her
Danica McKellar was only 13 years old when she made her television series debut as Winnie Cooper on "The Wonder Years." She's since gone on to star in over a dozen TV movies for Hallmark and Great American Family, kissed Avril Lavigne in a music video, and appeared in at least one series you probably forgot about.
When "The Wonder Years" ended, McKellar was a freshman at UCLA, and switched her focus from cameras to school, earning a degree in mathematics in 1998. Math has always been a passion for the star, and she's written multiple books for kids, teaching them the foundations for counting and equations. When she resumed her acting career with a list of Hallmark movies under her belt, it was only natural that she would want to combine two of her loves — numbers and acting.
McKellar was so intrigued with the idea that she mentioned her aspirations to her spouse, Scott Sveslosky. "Back in 2017, I told my husband that I wanted to play a math teacher in a movie," she shared with People. Sveslosky not only heard his wife but set about making her dream come true. He wrote the story that eventually became the Hallmark movie "Campfire Kiss," which has McKellar playing Dana, a math teacher.
Danica McKellar hit the jackpot with her husband
"He's not a writer! He's a lawyer," Danica McKellar told People about her husband, Scott Sveslosky. However, in addition to his regular job of handling legal issues, the star's husband does have experience with writing stories about love for his wife. Sveslosky not only penned the initial storyline for the Hallmark movie "Campfire Kiss," but he's also responsible for McKellar's Great American Family movie "Swing Into Romance." He's listed as an official writer on both projects.
After her wish about playing a math teacher in a movie was granted, the actor told her husband she wanted to do a movie where she got to dance — McKellar's mom was a professional dancer, and the "Christmas at Dollywood" star herself placed sixth when she was a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars." Sveslosky again went about fulfilling his wife's dream and took pen to paper.
"He just is good at putting together ideas when I really want to do something," she explained to People. "It's not his day job, so the fact that he will take time to do that is really cool. He's so romantic. I hit the jackpot."
The star works at keeping her marriage happy
After she went on her first date with husband Scott Sveslosky in October 2013, "The Winter Palace" star Danica McKellar knew the two of them had something special. After talking on the phone several times, they met for coffee in real life. "I just already loved him and was smitten from the moment I sat down," she confessed to Country Living. They were married in November 2014.
Sveslosky has always been beyond supportive of his wife's career. In addition to writing out McKellar's ideas of the perfect stories to act in, he also helped her out for another movie she did. When the star played a lawyer defending her daughter in the Lifetime movie "Mommy, I Didn't Do It," Sveslosky used his lawyer experience to act as legal technical advisor on the film.
McKellar, who divorced her first husband composer Michael Verta in 2012, says she appreciates her second chance at love with Sveslosky and shared her secret to marital bliss with Country Living — one that her hubby seems to take to heart. "Keep working on it," she told Country Living about staying happily married. "Keep doing stuff. Keep making your partner feel special. Keep going, and don't stop."