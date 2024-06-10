Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Once Rejected His Lavish Housing Offer

Tom Cruise's relationship with his children has mostly been kept private, though it appears he does keep in touch with daughter Bella, whom he shares with actor Nicole Kidman. (They also share a son, Connor.) Bella keeps a relatively low profile, usually away from the spotlight. Therefore, when she was approached to live in one of his lavish homes, the artist quickly declined the opportunity, opting to continue living in her modest three-bedroom home in London's Croydon neighborhood.

Advertisement

The offer was unearthed in December 2020 while Cruise was filming a movie in London. During his shoot, he reportedly remained at Corinthia Residences inside a four-bedroom penthouse adorned with marble with views of the River Thames and the London Eye. According to the story, published in The Mirror, Cruise invited Bella to live in this $455,000-a-month penthouse shortly after she relocated to the area. The offer was seemingly an attempt for Cruise to be closer to his daughter. However, she chose to remain in her South London home with husband Max Parker. However, this wasn't the first time that Bella has tried to distance herself from her parents' superstardom.