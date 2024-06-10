Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Once Rejected His Lavish Housing Offer
Tom Cruise's relationship with his children has mostly been kept private, though it appears he does keep in touch with daughter Bella, whom he shares with actor Nicole Kidman. (They also share a son, Connor.) Bella keeps a relatively low profile, usually away from the spotlight. Therefore, when she was approached to live in one of his lavish homes, the artist quickly declined the opportunity, opting to continue living in her modest three-bedroom home in London's Croydon neighborhood.
The offer was unearthed in December 2020 while Cruise was filming a movie in London. During his shoot, he reportedly remained at Corinthia Residences inside a four-bedroom penthouse adorned with marble with views of the River Thames and the London Eye. According to the story, published in The Mirror, Cruise invited Bella to live in this $455,000-a-month penthouse shortly after she relocated to the area. The offer was seemingly an attempt for Cruise to be closer to his daughter. However, she chose to remain in her South London home with husband Max Parker. However, this wasn't the first time that Bella has tried to distance herself from her parents' superstardom.
Bella didn't invite her parents to her wedding
When Bella Cruise and Max Parker tied the knot on September 18, 2015, mother Nicole Kidman was not present. Allegedly, the wedding was a surprise to her, with one insider telling Page Six a month after the ceremony, "The wedding was a Scientology ceremony. Nicole wasn't there — she didn't even know about it at all." Conflicting reports initially claimed Cruise was present. However, in October 2015, an insider told TMZ that the "Mission Impossible" star was not in attendance as his daughter walked down the aisle out of respect for Bella. "He knows that if he went, it would be all about him. Paps and guests would have made it a less special day had they been focusing on Tom," a source told Hollywood Life (via TheThings).
Despite not attending, Cruise reportedly footed the bill for the small ceremony, which included only a small circle of friends. Bella and Parker are said to have only wanted their close friends present. The groom's parents were also allegedly absent during the nuptials. In the years that have followed the wedding, Bella has continued to successfully dodge the media, though she did make a surprise appearance with her father and brother, Connor, during a rare sports outing.
Bella posed for a rare photographer with her dad and brother, Connor
Bella Cruise seemingly broke her no publicity standards when she attended a hockey game with the Academy Award nominee and brother Connor Cruise. The trio were spotted in Florida at the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers match in December 2023. Before the game, Tom Cruise granted a photograph to retired NFL player Derrick Brooks, who is also part owner of the Lightning, along with a group of others in the head office.
In the picture, Cruise's only son smiles next to Brooks, while Bella is tucked in the back, peeking her head out. The image appears to be the first time that Cruise and his children were not seen together publicly since they went to a Los Angeles soccer game together in 2009. Though some have debated whether or not Cruise has a good relationship with his children, there is no indicator of a beef between Bella and Cruise. In fact, she put the rumors to rest during a March 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, stating, "Of course [we talk], they're my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of s**t." Much like her rejection of the pricy home her dad offered her, it seems that she wishes to mostly keep her distance for the sake of privacy.