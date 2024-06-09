The Drama Between Donald Trump And Bruce Springsteen, Explained

Call it The Battle of the Bosses. Donald Trump, who transformed from a businessman to the one-time leader of the free world, has prominent fans in the music industry. Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Ye are among the singers hoping the 45th president will soon become the 47th. On the other end of the spectrum, Trump has had an ongoing beef with one particular rock icon — Bruce Springsteen — for several years. It hasn't reached Kendrick Lamar-vs.-Drake level yet, but the bad blood still doesn't show any sign of slowing the flow.

In 2019, during a rally in Minnesota for his second presidential run, Trump bragged to the cheering crowd about winning the Oval Office in 2016 despite not having the backing of A-list singers like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He added, "And I didn't need little Bruce Springsteen." It's a strategy Trump often uses: calling his opponents "little" to demean them. In an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, The Boss laughed at the fact the president was mocking him three years after the election. He then took a more serious tone as he added, "The stewardship of the nation is — has been thrown away to somebody who doesn't have a clue as to what that means. ... And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American."

Harsh words from the "Born in the USA" singer, and he would soon get harsher yet.