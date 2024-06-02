Donald Trump's New TikTok Account Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Back when he occupied the Oval Office, Donald Trump had a much different view of the popular platform, TikTok. According to CNN, in 2020, Microsoft was looking to buy the Chinese-owned video app, a move that alarmed the then-president. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he announced, "As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States." Trump went on to claim he had the power to force a ban through an executive order. The declaration was a reaction to growing concern by lawmakers that the Chinese government could demand the stored information from the owner and use it to censor content, invade user privacy, or even influence the upcoming American presidential election.

Advertisement

Though Trump was voted out of office before he could take any action against the app, President Joe Biden has since addressed the issue. In April 2024, Biden signed a bill giving parent company ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok; if the sale fails to happen, the app will be banned in the U.S. This could spell trouble for Trump's new account as the November election draws near.

Critics on X had a much different reaction to Trump's move. Asked one, "He said it was a national security threat a few years ago. What changed?" Another commented, "Expect Republican support for a TikTok ban to go away." A snarker remarked, "It's pandering, that's all. The dude is a narcissist and for sale to the highest bidder."

Advertisement