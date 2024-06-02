Donald Trump's New TikTok Account Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Donald Trump has plenty to say about his guilty verdict in his hush money trial (and many other topics) — and he never hesitates to make his feelings known. Up until now, he's conveyed most of his messaging either at his rallies or on his own Truth Social platform, where he can sound off without being censored or blocked. But late on the evening of June 1, 2024, Trump surprised fans by posting the first video on his new TikTok account. Shot at an Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC match in Newark, New Jersey, the 13-second clip featured UFC president Dana White saying, "The president is now on TikTok," and Trump responding, "It's an honor." What followed was a montage of the crowd cheering as Trump posed for selfies, while saying to the camera, "That was a good walk-on, right?"
@realdonaldtrump
Launching my TikTok at @UFC 302.
The new account drew 1.5 million followers in less than half a day and the 60,000+ comments were mainly roars of approval. "Greatest President ever" and "I'm voting for the convicted felon" were common themes. "Donald Trump on TikTok was not on my bingo card this year," said one fan. But few supporters seemed to remember — or even realize — how much of a 180 this was for the new user. There was a time not long ago when Trump not only shunned the app, but also wanted to keep the rest of America from posting their dance moves and beauty blender freezing hacks in hopes of becoming influencers.
Donald Trump once worried about the safety of TikTok
Back when he occupied the Oval Office, Donald Trump had a much different view of the popular platform, TikTok. According to CNN, in 2020, Microsoft was looking to buy the Chinese-owned video app, a move that alarmed the then-president. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he announced, "As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States." Trump went on to claim he had the power to force a ban through an executive order. The declaration was a reaction to growing concern by lawmakers that the Chinese government could demand the stored information from the owner and use it to censor content, invade user privacy, or even influence the upcoming American presidential election.
Though Trump was voted out of office before he could take any action against the app, President Joe Biden has since addressed the issue. In April 2024, Biden signed a bill giving parent company ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok; if the sale fails to happen, the app will be banned in the U.S. This could spell trouble for Trump's new account as the November election draws near.
Critics on X had a much different reaction to Trump's move. Asked one, "He said it was a national security threat a few years ago. What changed?" Another commented, "Expect Republican support for a TikTok ban to go away." A snarker remarked, "It's pandering, that's all. The dude is a narcissist and for sale to the highest bidder."