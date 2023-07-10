Does Your Beauty Blender Belong In The Freezer? Try This Relaxing Makeup Hack

To get started, you need a clean and high-quality beauty blender. If yours is dirty, hand-wash it with mild soap and warm water until it's clean again. Stains that won't leave are one of the signs that makeup tools are too old, so throw your beauty blender away immediately if you notice this. Next, run your beauty blender under the tap until it is soaked before squeezing to remove excess water. The aim is to get it thoroughly soaked but not dripping wet.

Now it's time to pop your beauty blender in the freezer for at least an hour. When you take it out, it should be hard to touch and difficult to squeeze. And that's it: Your frozen beauty blender is ready to use. Apply your liquid or cream makeup product on your face and blend with the frozen beauty blender. The frozen surface of the blender should spread out your product evenly without absorbing any or ruining your application due to how hard it is.

One of the first things we noticed was how cool and relaxing it feels against your skin. Normal beauty blenders, unfortunately, do not have this effect. Frozen beauty blenders might also help to set makeup more effectively, resulting in a smooth and flawless finish. The keyword being 'might'; not all frozen beauty blenders live up to the hype.