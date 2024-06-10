Body Language Expert Breaks Down Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Relationship With Her Mom Angelina For Us

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, have always had a loving and supportive relationship. In her adolescent and teen years, Shiloh frequently joined the "Salt" star at her movie premieres, often stealing the show with her unique fashion choices. When Angelina spoke to Reuters in 2010, she shared how much she enjoyed watching Shiloh's style evolution, asserting, "I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting." The Oscar winner continued, "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth." Angelina reportedly stayed true to her word of wholeheartedly supporting her daughter's self-expression after videos of Shiloh showing off her dancing skills went viral.

According to an Us Weekly source, the actor and activist was incredibly proud. Moreover, Angelina and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, would be pleased if she chose to pursue dancing as a career but weren't pressuring her decision-making either way. If all of that wasn't enough proof of the mother-daughter duo's supportive dynamic, their body language further cemented their bond. When we showed footage of their public appearances through the years to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, she spotted how the actor evolved from a doting and protective mother to an ever-reliable advisor. Furthermore, Moore exclusively told The List that she saw several instances of Angelina being a phenomenal parent more generally.

