All The Royal Rules Prince Harry Has Broken

Prince Harry has been at the center of many of the royal family's biggest PR disasters. From showing up to a costume party dressed like a Nazi to using drugs and being photographed naked at a party in Las Vegas, Harry's kept Buckingham Palace's press office pretty busy throughout his time as a royal. Even now that he and Meghan Markle have left the royal family, they remain a thorn in the monarchy's side, so to speak, because despite living in the United States, they still make plenty of headlines.

Harry's always been a rebel, so breaking the rules is kind of his thing. He's not the only one, however. His aunt, Princess Anne, is also known for frequently breaking royal rules. While he was a working member of the royal family, Harry was regularly caught eschewing protocol — but not necessarily for the sake of being a rebel. Oftentimes, it was because he simply wanted to show his human side to the public. Other times, he made exceptions for his wife, Meghan, the biggest of which was their decision to leave their royal lives behind and jet off to the U.S. to live lives independent of the monarchy.

Harry's penchant for doing the unexpected is what makes him relatable. While some royal members' attempts to be more relatable have backfired in the past, Harry doesn't really seem to have this problem, and his tendency to break ancient rules might be the reason why.

