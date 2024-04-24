12 Times The Royal Family Tried To Be Relatable But It Backfired

Reality TV and royals aren't exactly subjects we expect to see in the same sentence. But back in 1969, the two made strange bedfellows when the royal family took part in an eponymous fly-on-the-wall documentary. Except, the Windsors' venture into demonstrating their relatability backfired to an alarming degree.

Far from the picture of prestige and stoicism they project to the public, the family was shown to be as messy and dysfunctional as the rest of us. For instance, during dinner with her family, Queen Elizabeth noted how hard it is to keep a straight face during her royal engagements. "The home secretary said to me, there's a gorilla coming in," she said (via The Times). "So I said, you know, what an extraordinary remark to make, very unkind about anybody ... The doors opened . . . and there was the gorilla!" In another scene, she lamented that Prince Edward's ice cream was going to ruin the interior of her car. "They're essentially a dysfunctional family, who operates a family business," TV expert Kate Casey told Express. "So, when you look at all the different personalities, it's essentially a motley crew of complex personalities."

Queen Elizabeth was so mortified that she banned "Royal Family" from ever airing again on British TV screens. Her Majesty felt that the doc was unnecessarily intrusive, a sentiment shared by her daughter, Princess Anne. "I thought it was a rotten idea," Anne remarked, per the Mirror.