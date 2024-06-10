How Tarek El Moussa's Daughter Taylor Gets Along With Stepmom Heather

In April 2024, the stunningly transformed Heather Rae El Moussa raised eyebrows with a family-centered Instagram post that didn't include her stepdaughter Taylor. The series of photos, which featured Heather, Tarek El Moussa, her stepson Brayden, and her son Tristan, were posted as an advertisement for a men's apparel brand. "Starting Father's Day early with the whole family dressed in @psychobunny," she wrote.

Advertisement

It was the unfortunate wording of the caption that followers took issue with, pointing out that the pictures of the "whole family" excluded Taylor. This isn't the first time something like this has happened, as fans similarly took issue with a Valentine's Day post that Heather dedicated to her husband and sons in February of the same year. "What about Taylor?" one user commented on the V-day post. "If I was her reading this I would be feeling excluded!"

Despite online speculation about Heather's relationship with Tarek's children, Taylor has only ever had positive things to say about her stepmom. "She's the best," she said back in 2021. "I love hanging out with her" (per People). While things might appear uncertain from the outside looking in, the duo seem to share a confidence in their connection.

Advertisement