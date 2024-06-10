The Truth Behind Donald Trump's College Date Night With Candice Bergen

Before Candice Bergen was an award-winning actress, with roles in moves like "Miss Congeniality" and TV shows like "Boston Legal," she was a student at the University of Pennsylvania. While she was there, she went on a date with none other than a future president of the United States — Donald Trump. Bergen has talked about the date on a number of talk show appearances, and it sounds like it was both memorable and unimpressive. On an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she said it happened when she was "about 18" when Trump wasn't the famous (or infamous) politician, reality TV star, or even a real-estate baron yet. Instead, as Bergen put it, "he was just kind of, you know, a guy."

Advertisement

When Bergen talked about her date night with Trump on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, she elaborated a bit more on how the date actually came about and why she went on it at all. "He was a nice-looking guy, [...] and I was in college, and it's where he was going to be going to college," Bergen said. "It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored," via Facebook.