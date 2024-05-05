Donald Trump's Former Advisor Declared Him A Style Icon & The Response Was Brutal

The 45th president of the United States has an unquestionably distinctive look. Donald Trump's hair is one of his most famous features, and at least one person claims he considers it essential to his image of unstoppable strength. But is the former commander-in-chief's style the stuff of which legends are made? That depends on who you ask. For instance, Stephen Miller, Trump's former senior advisor, is a vocal fan of his fashion sense. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the subject turned to a recent New York Times article praising President Joe Biden's dapper look. As seen in this clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Miller opined, "The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump." Calling the former leader "a style icon," Miller claimed viewers have tried to emulate Trump's fashion sense ever since his days as the host of "The Apprentice."

He confidently declared, "If anyone deserves a puff piece on their sense of style, it's Donald Trump and the first lady." Naturally, the rather outlandish claim was roundly mocked in the comments. "I DEFY you to find me a picture of Trump wearing a suit that fits properly," one dared. "How can a billionaire not afford a tailor?" Another user quickly followed up, "Not to mention his too-long ties because someone lied to Trump and told him long ties were slimming." However, a third commenter begged to differ, hilariously posting a picture of prisoners in orange jumpsuits and reasoning, "Lots of people try and dress like Donald Trump."