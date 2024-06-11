The Iconic Fashion Moment Rihanna Wishes She Could Erase

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna has inspired and stunned with several of her fashion and beauty looks, including the multitude of times she dazzled the world with iconic red carpet moments. However, that doesn't mean the iconic star is immune to self-criticism. In fact, Rihanna has openly voiced her disdain for previous outfits she's worn. During a 2024 British Vogue interview shared to their TikTok page, which was conducted at an event for Fenty x PUMA, the "SOS" singer reminisced about certain outfits, discussing ones she did and didn't love. At one point, Rihanna was asked outright for her biggest "Fashion ick." Her answer was simply clothes that didn't cover much.

However, the Fenty Beauty founder acknowledged that it was something she'd done a lot. "It's gonna sound hypocritical, but, 'cause I did so much s*** in my life," Rihanna informed the outlet, "I had my nipples out, I had my panties out." The "We Found Love" hitmaker wouldn't dress that way nowadays because of her status as a parent (Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.) "But now those are the things, I guess, as a mom, and an evolved young lady — young, emphasis on young — it's just things that I just feel like I would never do," she said. Rihanna described cringing looking back, "Or I'm just like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'"