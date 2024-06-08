Royal 'Bad Boy' Cassius Taylor Lives A Lavish Life
There are so many senior royals that it can be easy to forget that the House of Windsor extends far beyond Queen Elizabeth II's direct family members. Some royals are just like us, working hard in their chosen industries and living out a relatively normal (albeit privileged) life. One such royal is Cassius Taylor, son of Lady Helen Taylor, and grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. He's not a fixture at lots of royal events like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but Cassius still moves in impressive circles.
Thanks to his mother and father's ties to the art world — after all, they're both art dealers in London and have been credited with discovering some of the biggest names in the business — Cassius has been able to make his own way in the creative industry. Perhaps as a result of his jet-setting, high-society lifestyle, Cassius has made a name for himself as somewhat of a royal bad boy.
From lavish holidays abroad at some of the most gorgeous locations in the world, to non-stop partying and an impressive friendship circle, Cassius Taylor is living his best life.
Cassius Taylor is in line for one of the biggest positions ever
As you may remember, there was a lot of drama surrounding King Charles III's coronation. However, as far as we can tell, Cassius Taylor is not a close enough relative of Charles' to get mixed up in all of it. That being said, there is still a chance that Taylor himself could sit on the throne one day — albeit a very minute one. The young upstart is actually 49th in line for the throne, falling just behind his older brother and in front of his younger sisters. Of course, being this far back means that Taylor is only likely to wear the crown if some sort of catastrophic event happens that coincidentally wipes out a significant part of the Windsor line.
Even so, being in the line of succession is incredibly rare and a luxury reserved only for those of the right kind of royal pedigree. It's one heck of a talking point at a party, and because of this simple fact, Taylor is often mentioned in various articles online when the Windsor lineage is discussed. It gives him a certain sense of notoriety that can't be ignored and that can absolutely be leveraged when moving in elite social circles. While he isn't as famous as, say, Prince William or Prince Harry, he's still a member of the royal family tree — and that's not nothing.
His childhood was full of glitzy royal events
Some kids might look forward to a birthday party at McDonald's. Or they might enjoy a fun family event like a wedding at a nearby event space or a reunion at a local park. When you're connected to the royal family, milestones and celebrations typically call for a lot more pomp and circumstance. Just ask Cassius Taylor, grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.
Cassius and his older brother, Columbus Taylor, weren't dragged along to royal events as often as the likes of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but they were still involved. In 2007, the pair of brothers both appeared on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour. Historically, the royals, both senior and extended, appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast. That year, the Taylor siblings could be seen chatting away to their cousins as it happened before blocking their ears to drown out the noise. How relatable.
Most of us will never know what it feels like to be in a room with one royal, let alone dozens. Photographs of Cassius at these events are rare, so it's uncertain just how many big Windsor family occasions he attended throughout his youth. However, we do know that Cassius accompanied his mother at Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in 2022.
Cassius Taylor went to an expensive private school
It's no secret that royals tend to go to very expensive and fancy boarding schools. Education is very important to most royal houses, even for those who are not senior members. Cassius Taylor's school life was no different. Prince Edward, Duke of Kent's grandson attended one of the most prestigious private schools in England, Wellington College in Berkshire. Not only is the sprawling estate stunning to look at but it's nestled in the heart of the countryside, giving pupils plenty of room to enjoy the scenic greenery. The school takes students from 11 years old and on, but as you might have imagined, it's not cheap.
At the time of writing in 2024, the college lists its fees as £16,310 per term for boarding pupils. For a three-term year, that'll set you back around £49,000. Thankfully, Taylor's parents are high-flying art dealers, so they were able to foot the bill. However, to put it in perspective, the average salary in Britain is £35,404, according to AV Trinity.
Taylor's enviable education didn't end there, either. Once he left Wellington, he enrolled at Goldsmiths in London. While this is a much more accessible university, it's renowned for producing the artists and creatives of the future. Despite being more financially doable, Goldsmiths can still be tricky to get into, with an acceptance rate of around 16%.
He's a big deal in London's swanky arts scene
There are plenty of royals who work a regular job, so it's not surprising that Cassius Taylor, as a lesser member of the House of Windsor, would have to find a way to make money. As we've previously mentioned, Taylor's parents are art dealers, so it's natural that he would follow in their footsteps. It's also likely that Taylor grew up quite well-connected in the London art scene, which was only further compounded by his attendance at Goldsmiths, University of London.
In fact, Taylor is somewhat of a fixture in London's creative landscape, as he's often spotted at art openings either as a guest or a DJ. His work experience includes previously working for a PR company called Purple, where he organized different events, and a stint at his dad's own gallery. Taylor has also curated his own show, which included artist Armen Eloyan. At one point, he even had his own events company, Telltale, though it's unclear if this is still running. In short, Taylor, with his rugged good looks and royal lineage, is the darling of London's art world — which puts him in a very strong position.
The royal DJs at incredible venues
Art and music go hand in hand, so the fact that Cassius Taylor has managed to hop between careers in this space isn't out of this world. Taylor's passion for music really began to take off when he was at university. As he dished to Secret Trips, "I realised I had a knack for playing four-plus hours of music and thought to myself, why not get paid to do this?" He doesn't just turn up for any old disco, though. Taylor has been known to DJ at some really impressive places, such as the Victoria & Albert Museum.
Through his events company, Telltale, Taylor was able to make a name for himself on the London club scene by creating special club nights in locations such as the Tea Building, and more. "We have organised warehouse raves, club nights and art shows across the U.K. and U.S., predominantly in London and New York," he told the publication. Not only is he making noise in his home city, but he's also making a mark on New York City. Not many 20-somethings can say that.
Cassius Taylor vacations in paradise
The royals' favorite vacation spots are true luxury, but it's not just the senior royals that get to enjoy white sandy beaches and exotic locations. Cassius Taylor lives a very privileged and glamorous life, thanks in part to his own hard work and in part to winning the genetic lottery. In March 2021, Cassius posted a shirtless photo of himself sitting on the edge of an infinity pool with an expanse of ocean and mountains in the background. He captioned the idyllic snap, taken in St. Lucia, "Catch me grinning all summer."
With sun, sea, and sand at his disposal and no regular 9 to 5 to come back to, Cassius' smile was well justified. Of course, one cannot survive on just one extraordinary vacation. These sorts of trips are second nature to Cassius, who had posted a shot of himself reading on an old-fashioned ship in Muscat, Oman, in 2017.
Needless to say, these trips aren't cheap — but something tells us that Cassius doesn't have to worry about money. Herald Weekly estimates Cassius' mother, Lady Helen Taylor, has a fortune of around $10 million.
He moves in high-society circles
Given just how charmed Cassius Taylor's life really is, we would expect him to have an impressive set of friends. After all, you can't be young, handsome, rich, and royal in London without traveling in high-society circles. If his Instagram is anything to go by, Taylor counts Lady Jean Campbell among one of his friends. He posted a photo of the pair sitting side by side in 2020. Campbell has almost as fine of a pedigree as Taylor himself. Her father is a Scottish peer, and her mother is a former British Vogue editor. Campbell was even hailed by W Magazine as the "next top British model" in 2016.
Taylor's connections don't end there, either. One of his other female friends is also his cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, and it's also thought that Taylor counts actor Jude Law's son, Rafferty Law, as one of his close chums. With an inner circle that interesting, is there ever a need to meet anyone else?
Of course, that's likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Taylor's address book. You can't move in the circles that he does without picking up an A-list contact or three.
Luxury magazine Tatler profiled him in 2022
You know that you're one to watch when a magazine like Tatler takes notice of you. The publication is one of Britain's most prestigious reads, having first launched all the way back in the early 1700s. It soon established itself as a prominent voice in the media before the media had really even taken shape. These days, Tatler is still highly revered, often profiling big names in high society and beyond. In 2022, it was Cassius Taylor's turn to be interviewed.
Cassius mainly discussed his love for art and creativity, telling Tatler, "I always knew I'd end up in the creative industries in some capacity, due to my upbringing, similar to everyone in my family." He went on to say that he's been genre-hopping, trying to find the perfect place for himself in the arts. The profile largely touted Cassius' pending art show and his desire to make a mark on the art world as his own man. That being said, Cassius' dad, Timothy Taylor, appeared to be by his side throughout the interview.
Cassius Taylor often attends lavish parties
For most of us, the thought of going to a fancy social event regularly is just a pipedream. When you're a royal artist living in London, it's just another day in the life. Cassius Taylor is no stranger to lavish events and parties, and is often spotted rubbing shoulders with other creatives at gallery openings and more. Here, he's pictured with his dad at a private show for photographer Mario Testino. A host of famous faces were also there that night, including Elizabeth Hurley and her son, filmmaker Damian Hurley.
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent's grandson has also been spotted at the VIP Preview of the Frieze Art Fair in 2023, alongside his mother, numerous art exhibitions, and even designer store openings. When it comes to his social calendar, there is never a dull moment for Taylor. It seems as though he may have inherited the late Princess Margaret's desire to dance her way through life, which is an honorable royal legacy to continue.
Cassius Taylor stands to inherit a fortune
It's clear that when it comes to art, Cassius Taylor doesn't mess around, but he's a long way from becoming as prominent and independently wealthy as his parents. As we previously mentioned, Lady Helen Taylor alone is worth an estimated $10 million; it seems safe to presume that his art dealer dad has a healthy bank balance, too. That being said, Taylor is likely going to inherit a fortune when the time comes, even if he has to split it between his three siblings.
That's without taking into consideration how rich his grandfather, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is. Several reports put Edward's net worth at around $10 million as well, matching his daughter's bank balance. Edward, as Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, has received money from the crown since the '60s as he's considered a working royal.
All things considered, Taylor doesn't need to be worried about his future and has the freedom to take his time to find his niche in the art world. This kind of financial backing works wonders for creatives who like to party.