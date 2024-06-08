Royal 'Bad Boy' Cassius Taylor Lives A Lavish Life

There are so many senior royals that it can be easy to forget that the House of Windsor extends far beyond Queen Elizabeth II's direct family members. Some royals are just like us, working hard in their chosen industries and living out a relatively normal (albeit privileged) life. One such royal is Cassius Taylor, son of Lady Helen Taylor, and grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. He's not a fixture at lots of royal events like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but Cassius still moves in impressive circles.

Thanks to his mother and father's ties to the art world — after all, they're both art dealers in London and have been credited with discovering some of the biggest names in the business — Cassius has been able to make his own way in the creative industry. Perhaps as a result of his jet-setting, high-society lifestyle, Cassius has made a name for himself as somewhat of a royal bad boy.

From lavish holidays abroad at some of the most gorgeous locations in the world, to non-stop partying and an impressive friendship circle, Cassius Taylor is living his best life.