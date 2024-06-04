King Charles' Birthday Gift For Lilibet Proves Harry & Meghan's Kids Are Paying The Price For Royal Feud

On June 4, 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second baby, Princess Lilibet "Lili" Diana, who arrived after the couple had stepped back from royal duties. As a result, Lilibet's relationship with her royal relatives was strained from the start. It seems that relationship has not improved based on reports of King Charles III's gift to Lilibet for her third birthday in 2024. According to royal insiders, the item may not have been as elaborate as the gift that Charles gave to Lilibet's cousin, Prince George, for his birthday when he was roughly the same age.

Advertisement

Author Tom Quinn, who has written a number of books about the royal family, told the Mirror: "He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down."

While Quinn didn't reveal what King Charles sent Lilibet in honor of her third birthday, he did say that it was accompanied by a note for his granddaughter. As of this writing, the two have only met in person once during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, which coincided with Lilibet's first birthday party.