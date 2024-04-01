Princess Lilibet's Relationship With Her Royal Relatives Got Off To A Strained Start

The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child in June 2021 should have been a cause for unbridled celebration. Instead, their newborn daughter found herself in the middle of a controversy before she even took her first steps. The Sussexes wanted to honor Harry's beloved grandmother by naming their baby after her. Rather than going with the straightforward option of Elizabeth, however, they chose Lilibet, the queen's childhood nickname. How did Her Majesty feel about that? As the palace would say, "Recollections may vary."

One source told the BBC the Sussexes didn't consult the queen before announcing the name, a claim Harry and Meghan's spokesperson firmly denied. In fact, the rep said, the monarch was the first person Harry called. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name." Yet another account claims Queen Elizabeth was misled about Lilibet's name. Interior designer Nicky Haslam dished to the Daily Mail that the queen thought her great-granddaughter would be dubbed Elizabeth, and was upset at having her very personal pet name commandeered by a new generation.

That was just the beginning of the awkward relationship between the tiny princess and her royal relatives. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan invited then-Prince Charles, Prince William, and their wives to Lilibet's christening the following year, but they all declinedthe opportunity to meet their granddaughter and niece.