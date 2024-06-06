Inside Princess Eugenie's Lavish Royal Lifestyle

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, may not be as prominent in the House of Windsor as her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, but she still lives one of the most charmed lives out there. Alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has been a staple at important royal events for years, often making headlines for her fashion choices and dating history. She may be 11th in line to the throne and, therefore, unlikely to ever claim it, but she has always been an avid supporter of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and now her uncle, King Charles III.

The public has watched Eugenie grow up in the spotlight, but she's more than just a Windsor. She's one of the royals who works a regular job, is a mother and wife, and has a life outside of her royal title. That being said, there's no denying the privilege that her status has given her.

From a wardrobe stuffed full of designer pieces that most of us can only dream about to top-of-the-range cars and an incredibly rare engagement ring, Eugenie seemingly has it all. Let's take a look at just how lavish it is to be this princess.