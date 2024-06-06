Inside Princess Eugenie's Lavish Royal Lifestyle
Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, may not be as prominent in the House of Windsor as her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, but she still lives one of the most charmed lives out there. Alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has been a staple at important royal events for years, often making headlines for her fashion choices and dating history. She may be 11th in line to the throne and, therefore, unlikely to ever claim it, but she has always been an avid supporter of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and now her uncle, King Charles III.
The public has watched Eugenie grow up in the spotlight, but she's more than just a Windsor. She's one of the royals who works a regular job, is a mother and wife, and has a life outside of her royal title. That being said, there's no denying the privilege that her status has given her.
From a wardrobe stuffed full of designer pieces that most of us can only dream about to top-of-the-range cars and an incredibly rare engagement ring, Eugenie seemingly has it all. Let's take a look at just how lavish it is to be this princess.
Princess Eugenie lives in a stunning royal cottage
Many people often wonder what the royals' homes really look like. It's only natural that we want to see how these very public figures live behind closed doors, but it's not very often we get a peek. While Buckingham Palace is the official residence of King Charles III and is certainly big enough to house many others, the majority of royals live at Kensington Palace. Princess Eugenie is no different. Previously, Eugenie lived in Frogmore Cottage, the home that was previously afforded to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
In 2022, it was time for an upgrade, and Eugenie, alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son, August, moved into Nottingham Cottage on the estate. Unlike some other grand royal homes, Nottingham Cottage is a small two-bedroom abode, but that doesn't mean it isn't gorgeous. Royal fans got a look inside as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed it in their Netflix documentary, with Harry calling his first home a "bachelor pad."
It's unknown how Eugenie put her own stamp on the place, but something tells us that it's not a dive by any standards!
Her lavish wedding cost an estimated $2.7 million
The best royal weddings in history are often incredibly expensive affairs. After all, the public loves to watch the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them, and there is security to take into consideration, too. It's thought that Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, tied the knot in 2011 to the tune of £30 million. It's hardly surprising given how grand it was, but if you thought Princess Eugenie's wedding could be done for a few hundred thousand, think again.
When Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, it cost an estimated £2.7 million, according to the Express. So, what exactly made this non-senior royal wedding so pricey? In short, everything. Eugenie's dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, cost £260,000 alone. Then factor in catering costs coming in at over £150,000 and a hefty flower bill of £100,000, it's not hard to see how the tab quickly added up.
Eugenie did look stunning and ethereal on the day, so it was money well spent. Most people don't have to worry about their wedding photos becoming part of history, so perhaps the budget doesn't seem quite so out there when looking at it from this point of view!
She has a high-flying job in luxury art
Princess Eugenie is classed as a working royal, but she isn't a senior royal like her cousin Prince William. While she attends plenty of royal events, like Trooping the Colour, Eugenie has also been known to hold down a regular day job. She opted to get involved in the art scene and previously worked in the very competitive sector as the director of Hauser & Wirth, a swanky art gallery in London's elite Mayfair.
Given the upscale area, one can only imagine the standard of clientele that walks through the door. Of course, Eugenie is now a mother and there's a chance that her career has taken a backseat as she raises her two young children. Even so, Eugenie could step right back into working at some of the most prestigious galleries in the world if she wished to.
Not only does her experience make her worthy, but her royal title doesn't exactly hurt, either. Having a princess on staff isn't a bad look for any upmarket establishment, art or otherwise.
One of her earliest cars was a top of the line Range Rover
Every young driver dreams of having a top-of-the-line car straight out of the gate, but the reality is often a lot different. First cars tend to be second-hand old bangers that don't cost much, but nothing is off the table when you're a royal. By the age of 21, Eugenie splashed the cash on a luxury Range Rover. In fact, Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice both bought new cars at the same time.
"The Princesses have had the cars for a couple of months. They are all-singing, all-dancing models with all the mod cons," a source told the Sunday Express (via Daily Mail). The siblings certainly follow royal tradition by opting for lavish cars, and it's a trend that Eugenie has stuck with throughout her life.
When she married Jack Brooksbank, she traveled to the ceremony in a vintage Rolls Royce, previously used by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. On the same day, she and her new husband hopped into an Aston Martin. And they say money can't buy happiness!
Princess Eugenie goes on amazing trips with celebrity pals
Considering just how popular royals are, it's not surprising that they have great social circles. King Charles III has been known to have some celebrity pals, and Prince Harry even married an actress, his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Princess Eugenie, though a prominent royal, has more freedom than some of those closer to the throne, so we get to see her social life play out in public a little more.
Eugenie has been known to go on some very impressive trips with pals in the past, including a jaunt to Abu Dhabi to watch the Grand Prix in 2023. Who should Eugenie be pictured with? None other than Ginger Spice herself, Geri Halliwell. The former Spice Girl posted a photo of herself on Instagram sitting alongside Eugenie, Naomi Campbell, and actor Orlando Bloom.
While that trip is impressive by itself, Eugenie has been spotted out and about with supermodel Cara Delevigne (pictured above) and even counts Kate and Lila Moss as friends. The mother-daughter duo attended Eugenie's wedding, alongside a host of other A-listers.
Her engagement ring contains one of the rarest jewels
There is a long list of the most valuable royal engagement rings, but what about the rarest? When Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie, he likely knew he had to pull something rather spectacular out of the bag — or, shall we say, box. After all, the House of Windsor has historically set a very high standard. Princess Diana's engagement ring was so iconic that it was then given to Catherine, Princess of Wales, when Prince William popped the question. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a unique ring made from sustainable diamonds.
Brooksbank did a remarkable job. The stunning pink jewel is actually a padparadscha sapphire, a rare find from Sri Lanka. The oval-cut gem changes color in different lighting, which is one of the things that drew Brooksbank to it. As you might imagine, something this beautiful doesn't come cheap. The impressive sparkler is thought to have cost between between £100,000 and £120,000.
She attends swanky events
There have been plenty of awkward Princess Eugenie moments over the years, but since she's grown up and become a mother, the royal has seemingly become more confident. Of course, because of her lineage, Eugenie has been spotted at multiple royal events over the years, but her busy social calendar doesn't start and end with public engagements for the crown. Eugenie has made an appearance at some seriously swanky events in the past, including 2023's Vogue World event.
She wore a stunning emerald green Fendi dress for the occasion, which Princess Beatrice also attended. Eugenie also attended the Anti-Slavery Collective Inaugural Gala that year, and it's not uncommon to see her pop up on the art scene.
In 2022, she attended the Paris + Par Art Basel: Press Review to support the gallery she directed, Hauser & Wirth. This is just the tip of the iceberg!
Princess Eugenie's wardrobe is priceless
If there's one thing we know about royal women, it's that they like to dress well. Catherine, Princess of Wales, frequently makes best-dressed lists, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her distinctive style. Princess Eugenie is much the same and seems to have a wardrobe packed full of designer gowns.
In the past, she's been spotted wearing gorgeous gowns by Fendi and even wore a showstopping blue Vivienne Westwood dress to Prince William's wedding in 2011. Though not always perfectly executed, Eugenie seems to have a penchant for fashion that isn't going away any time soon.
In January 2024, the princess was even seated in the front row at the Dior Homme Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Whether Eugenie is a style icon is up for debate, but either way, she has the bank balance to invest in some wonderful pieces!
Eugenie splits her time between the UK and Portugal
A lot of Brits would love to go to warmer climates to get away from the grey, rainy weather, but it's not always financially possible. Thankfully for Princess Eugenie, it's not something she needs to worry about. She splits her year between her Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace and the sandy beaches and hot temperatures of Portugal. Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August and Ernest, spend half of their time living at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in the much-loved holiday destination.
Though it seems like a divine existence, Eugenie and Brooksbank decided to up-stick to accommodate Brooksbank's job as a marketing executive for a property development. So, while it may seem like all play and no work, it certainly isn't — at least not for Eugenie's husband.
As for their part-time home, the golf club isn't exactly low-rent. It features a large golf course, an equestrian center should Eugenie feel like taking up riding, and a spa for those long, luxurious massages. Is there anything more a princess could want?
She has a host of royal homes at her disposal
It might go without saying, but the royal property portfolio is rather large. The Crown Estate consists of multiple palaces, castles, and sprawling country estates. While the most of them get used the way the monarch sees fit, it's likely Eugenie has access to the majority of them. Around Christmas time, all of the royals gather at Sandringham House, the family's Norfolk estate, where everyone stays for a few days around the holiday period.
Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, also famously lives in one of the most impressive and valuable homes owned by the crown. Royal Lodge was the marital home of Andrew and his ex-wife, Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. With other 30 rooms, including 7 bedrooms, it proved to be a great place for Eugenie and her sister to grow up.
Both of the girls are most likely still free to stay at the $40-million-dollar property whenever they want — at least, as long as Andrew remains the home's resident.
Eugenie has worn some of the most famous royal jewels
Like many female royals before her and many to come, Princess Eugenie has access to some of the most historical and expensive jewels in the world. The Windsor jewelry collection includes a vast array of tiaras, necklaces, brooches, and much more. When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, it wasn't uncommon for females in the line to borrow a piece or two for their wedding day. Eugenie was no different.
When she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Eugenie wore a beautiful diamond and emerald tiara that belonged to her grandmother, known as the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. The eye-catching piece consists of rose-cut pave diamonds alongside six emeralds, all set onto a platinum band. The best part? It's worth a cool £10 million.
Eugenie didn't stop there. Her earrings, a gift from Brooksbank, matched the tiara beautifully and were worth £7,000. Eugenie's jewelry moments didn't stop there, either. When King Charles III was coronated in 2023, the princess wore Albemarle High Jewellery Diamond Earrings worth £26,000.