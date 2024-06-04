Legal Expert Tells Us Donald Trump's Sentence Could Create Logistical Nightmare If Re-Elected

Neama Rahmani's point about insurrection being a disqualifying presidential seems to be in reference to the 14th Amendment, and it's not one that would be related to Donald Trump's New York felony charges. It could seem that it's connected to the federal charges against Trump related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, he faces charges of conspiracy and obstruction, not of insurrection, over the attack. The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled in Trump's favor as well, decreeing that individual states cannot remove him from their ballots using the 14th Amendment and Trump's behavior related to January 6 as justification.

So there isn't any constitutional reason that would stop Trump from being elected and serving as president while being in jail or under house arrest. That means there's a very real possibility that a convicted felon could be elected president, leaving legal experts like Rahmani considering what that would mean for the practicalities of his presidency. If he was in prison, "Trump would have Secret Service protection and would be separated from the general population," Rahmani exclusively told us. "Logistically, it would be a nightmare."

Presidents get Secret Service protection for life. So with any type of incarceration, there would still have to be security contingencies in place for Trump as a former president, even if he's not the current one.

