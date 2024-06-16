Ben Affleck's Son Had A Close Encounter With Kate Middleton's Kids

Sometimes, coincidences happen that lead you to the royal family. If you're Ben Affleck, taking your son to the right place at the right time means a near miss with the eldest son and daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Ben told the story on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2016. While filming "Justice League" in London, he took his children to places related to the royals. "We went to Windsor Castle," Ben said. "We saw the Tower of London. We saw everywhere the royals go and live and have, you know, cut each other's head off over history."

Ben also mentioned bringing Samuel Affleck — the youngest of three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — to the Kidnasium indoor playground. It wasn't too crowded when they arrived. "And then I noticed they had this sort of a weird vibe from some of the other grown-ups that were there," Ben said. After seeing them dressed formally with earpieces, the "Air" actor added, "And I thought, 'Wow, Kidnasium is tight with the security!'"

It took him a little bit to figure out that it was because Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales were there at the same time as Samuel. Ben added, "So now I can tell him, 'You got a cold from the King of England!'" He and Norton also joked about encouraging Samuel to go be social with the tiny royals.

