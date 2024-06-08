Tragic Details About Meghan Markle's Parents

The following article contains references to racism, domestic violence, and suicide.

They may be international superstars and bona fide royalty, but in many ways, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem like just a normal couple. And, like many couples, they have endured a lot of family drama. Meghan's life has been filled with tragedy, from personal loss to being subjected to racist harassment by the press. Tragedy has also beset the lives of her parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle.

Throughout all the drama surrounding Meghan and the royal family, the duchess' mother has been a particularly dignified and inspirational figure. Accordingly, Meghan has spoken of her appreciation of the sacrifices her mother made to give her a good life. "As a kid, you don't really get it," she wrote in a 2014 blog post (via Marie Claire). "You don't get that your parents are real people. There are just your parents. She was just my mom ... But now, oh but now... I'm a grown woman. And I get it. Get all of it ... The curfews ... The jogs together ... Time spent in the kitchen."

Since there are signs that a Meghan Markle memoir may be just around the corner, the star will undoubtedly open up about her parents' heartbreaking experiences. In the meantime, get ready to weep as we take a look at tragic details about Meghan Markle's parents.

