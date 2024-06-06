The Duke Of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor Has Notoriety All His Own Outside The Royal Family

Anyone who bears the title of "duke" undoubtedly has made the acquaintance of Britain's Buckingham Palace crowd, but for Hugh Grosvenor, the relationship goes beyond that. Rising from the title of earl to the new Duke of Westminster upon the his father's death in 2016, Grosvenor has had a long-standing connection with several members of the royal family. King Charles III is his godfather, and Grosvenor himself was named godfather of Prince George, son of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. He's also the godfather of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The world has become more familiar with Grosvenor since he announced his engagement to Olivia Henson in 2023, with the wedding on June 7, 2024. While it's not one of the official royal events happening in 2024, it does have ties to the crown — William is not only attending but serving as an usher at the ceremony. (Harry was reportedly invited but declined – another date to add to the timeline of the rift between Princess Diana's sons.)

Grosvenor has been getting attention for his close connections to the royal family, but that's not the only thing he's known for in his country. The Duke of Westminster has the distinction of being the richest man in the United Kingdom under the age of 40.

