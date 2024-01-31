All The Royal Events In 2024 You Don't Want To Miss

In December 2023, it was announced that King Charles III and Queen Camilla would make a much-anticipated royal visit to Canada. While the exact dates have yet to be announced, the trip is slated to take place in May 2024, according to the Mirror. The king and queen are expected to tour the country for a week. The Canadian visit will also mark Charles' first since his May 2023 coronation.

However, this isn't going to be any ordinary visit. Canada is part of the British Commonwealth, a group of 56 countries that have significant histories with the United Kingdom. Canada first joined the British Commonwealth in 1931, according to the Government of Canada, and King Charles technically serves as its head. However, polling has revealed that most Canadians aren't in favor of Charles holding this position. This sentiment isn't entirely new. In 2011, some Canadians protested the monarchy when Prince William and Princess Catherine made a visit.

All eyes will be on the king and queen during this potential visit. "The last thing they would need would be just a quick appearance in Ontario, maybe B.C.," royal commentator and expert Justin Vovk told CBC News in December 2023. "That would send the message that, well, the rest of Canada is not that important to the King. If he really is King of Canada, a cross-country tour would really be in his best interests." Judith Rowbotham, a researcher and professor, told the publication, "I think that King Charles believes ... that the monarchy, if it is to remain relevant, has to engage in some way in key concerns which have a political dimension, notably environmental concerns, but also major concerns like homelessness."