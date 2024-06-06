Hunter Biden's Controversial Ex Hallie Biden Sets Gun Trial Ablaze With Staggering Revelation
This article contains discussion of substance abuse.
Many details about Hunter Biden's past have been coming to light during his trial for felony gun charges. In the most recent development, Hallie Biden took the stand on June 6, 2024 and opened up about her experience with Hunter's drug addiction. Shortly after the death of Hallie's husband and Hunter's brother, Beau Biden, the two had an affair in late 2015/early 2016 that ended Hunter's marriage to Kathleen Buhle. Hallie and Hunter continued to date, and in 2018, she began using crack cocaine that he provided. "It was a terrible experience," Hallie told the court per New York Post.
Hunter has shared heartbreaking details of his addiction in the past, yet more specifics about his relationship with drugs are coming out in his trial. On June 5, Hunter's ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, revealed that he used crack "every 20 minutes or so" when she first met him, per BBC. Biden's ex-wife, Buhle, also testified about how she found his crack pipe and that he refused to go rehab when confronted about his drug use. The next day, Hallie revealed even more details about his addiction as well the effect it had on their relationship. She also voiced remorse for her own drug use that Hunter initiated. "I'm embarrassed, and I'm ashamed. I regret that time of my life," she told the court.
Hallie Biden claims that her crack cocaine use was because of Hunter
According to Hallie Biden's testimony, she began using crack cocaine in June 2018, and she stopped just two months later. Hunter, on the other hand, continued abusing the drug before getting sober in June 2019. According to the New York Post, Hallie explained that during the height of Hunter's addiction, he was sometimes "agitated [and] high-strung," adding, "But other times [he was] functioning as well."
When recounting her own personal experience with the drug while on the stand, prosecutor Leo Wise asked, "who had introduced you," to which she replied, "Hunter did." According to her own account, Hallie wasn't aware that Hunter was abusing crack when they began dating, and she had no personal experience with the drug. Hallie said the first time she found the substance in her home in Wilmington, Delaware, she "Googled it because I didn't know what it was." She added, "He told me what it was: crack cocaine." Hallie recalled that Hunter was forthcoming about his drug use when she asked him about it. Eventually, she saw him use crack, joined him when he went to buy it, and ultimately, began using it with him. When the pair was visiting the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California, she tried the drug with him for the first time.
Hunter Biden's trial is bringing up his past with addiction
Beyond the revelation about Hallie Biden's own drug use, she also revealed other details that showed the impact of Hunter's addiction on their relationship. According to NBC News, a text message Hallie once send to Hunter was shown in court. It read, "I just want to help you get sober, nothing I do or you do is working. I'm sorry ... I am afraid you are going to die." Leo Wise asked Hallie if she was "afraid of him overdosing," to which she replied, "Maybe? Or suicide ... I didn't know."
Hunter Biden's struggles with drug and alcohol abuse began in 2013, but in July 2023, he swore in federal court that he was four years sober. In a February 2024 interview with Axios, Hunter opened up about how his dad, President Joe Biden, played an important role by raising the stakes of Hunter's sobriety. "You have to believe that you're worth the work, or you'll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here," he explained about the potential impact on his father. Hunter went on to say, "I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration." Despite Hunter's sobriety, his trial is sure to bring up more memories of the height of his addiction.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).