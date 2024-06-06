Hunter Biden's Controversial Ex Hallie Biden Sets Gun Trial Ablaze With Staggering Revelation

Beyond the revelation about Hallie Biden's own drug use, she also revealed other details that showed the impact of Hunter's addiction on their relationship. According to NBC News, a text message Hallie once send to Hunter was shown in court. It read, "I just want to help you get sober, nothing I do or you do is working. I'm sorry ... I am afraid you are going to die." Leo Wise asked Hallie if she was "afraid of him overdosing," to which she replied, "Maybe? Or suicide ... I didn't know."

Advertisement

Hunter Biden's struggles with drug and alcohol abuse began in 2013, but in July 2023, he swore in federal court that he was four years sober. In a February 2024 interview with Axios, Hunter opened up about how his dad, President Joe Biden, played an important role by raising the stakes of Hunter's sobriety. "You have to believe that you're worth the work, or you'll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here," he explained about the potential impact on his father. Hunter went on to say, "I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration." Despite Hunter's sobriety, his trial is sure to bring up more memories of the height of his addiction.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).