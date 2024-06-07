Naomi Biden Confirms In Emotional Testimony What We All Suspected About Her Dad Hunter's Spiral
This article contains discussion of substance abuse.
The first week of Hunter Biden's criminal gun trial ended early after even more sad details of his crack cocaine addiction were revealed. The oldest of Hunter's five children, lawyer Naomi Biden, testified on June 7, 2024, and she brought to light one event in her dad's life that was a clear catalyst in the worsening of his drug and alcohol addiction: The death of his brother, Beau Biden.
Hunter's brother, and the oldest son of President Joe Biden, died of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015. He was almost exactly a year older than Hunter, and it is clear that Beau Biden's tragic death affected his younger brother deeply. The new revelation from Naomi proves just how much this grief impacted Beau's addiction, which resulted in his federal charges. In October 2018, Hunter bought a .38-cal. revolver. His trial is focused on the federal form he filled out when he purchased the gun. Hunter claimed on the form that he was not currently addicted to drugs at the time, but testimony from his family and former partners suggest otherwise. When his daughter, Naomi, took the stand, she described Hunter's behavior from her own perspective. "He seemed great and he seemed hopeful," she said, per USA Today. Yet, she noted, "I knew he was struggling with addiction," adding, "After my uncle died, things got bad."
Naomi Biden's testimony in her dad's trial was surely difficult
After the lunch break that followed Naomi Biden's cross-examination in her father's trial, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, ended the day early with plans to pick up where they left off on Monday morning. This day in court couldn't have been an easy one for Naomi. According to The Associated Press, after leaving the witness stand and being escorted out of the courtroom by Secret Service agents, Naomi took a moment to show her support for her dad. She gave him a hug on her way out and subtly wiped her eye, indicating that she may have been crying from the impact of the emotional day.
It was clear based on other moments in Naomi's account that her father's struggles with addiction took a toll on her while she was in her early 20s. During her cross-examination, Naomi recalled speaking to her dad in August 2018 while he was in a rehab facility. "I told him I was so proud of him," she said from the stand. After struggling with addiction for years, Hunter has been sober from drugs and alcohol since June 2019.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).