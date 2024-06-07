Naomi Biden Confirms In Emotional Testimony What We All Suspected About Her Dad Hunter's Spiral

This article contains discussion of substance abuse.

The first week of Hunter Biden's criminal gun trial ended early after even more sad details of his crack cocaine addiction were revealed. The oldest of Hunter's five children, lawyer Naomi Biden, testified on June 7, 2024, and she brought to light one event in her dad's life that was a clear catalyst in the worsening of his drug and alcohol addiction: The death of his brother, Beau Biden.

Hunter's brother, and the oldest son of President Joe Biden, died of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015. He was almost exactly a year older than Hunter, and it is clear that Beau Biden's tragic death affected his younger brother deeply. The new revelation from Naomi proves just how much this grief impacted Beau's addiction, which resulted in his federal charges. In October 2018, Hunter bought a .38-cal. revolver. His trial is focused on the federal form he filled out when he purchased the gun. Hunter claimed on the form that he was not currently addicted to drugs at the time, but testimony from his family and former partners suggest otherwise. When his daughter, Naomi, took the stand, she described Hunter's behavior from her own perspective. "He seemed great and he seemed hopeful," she said, per USA Today. Yet, she noted, "I knew he was struggling with addiction," adding, "After my uncle died, things got bad."

