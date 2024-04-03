Details About The Tragic Death Of Joe Biden's Son, Beau

At the time of Beau Biden's death, then Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement that read, in part, "he battled brain cancer with the same integrity, courage and strength he demonstrated every day of his life ... Beau Biden was, quite simply, the finest man any of us have ever known," per The New York Times.

Beau was one of the approximately 12,000+ people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year, per the American Brain Tumor Association. Those who are diagnosed face some tough odds; they have a "40% survival in the first year post-diagnosis and 17% in the second year," according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. It's the same cancer that John McCain and Senator Edward M. Kennedy had, and there is no cure, though treatments may help reduce and remove the tumors.

Beau was deployed to Iraq in 2009 with the Delaware National Guard, and he was stationed at bases with large burn pits — open air holes that were used to destroy everything from tires to electronics. Joe has floated the idea that his son's cancer could have come from his time in Iraq working around that toxic smoke. So it was personal for Joe, when as president, he signed the PACT Act in 2022, which gives veterans increased access to federal healthcare after exposure to toxic substances, including burn pits.