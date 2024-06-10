What Rachael Ray Looks Like Underneath The Makeup

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Rachael Ray has embraced a more natural appearance, often going without makeup on social media and her television shows. A few months after the quarantine period began, the celebrity chef took to showing her Instagram followers how to make certain meals, often bringing her husband along for the virtual lessons.

Though she could have swiped on some foundation and mascara, Ray opted to let her skin shine through for nearly every one of her digital appearances in 2020 — and she has continued going makeup-free quite often in the years since. Whether she's filming for television or collaborating with organizations to raise money for humanitarian causes, Ray has embraced the natural beauty of dewy skin, a colorful flush, and the subtle sheen of lip balm. The change of preference in her appearance follows years of having her makeup done professionally for TV, inspiring others to go sans cosmetics and feel confident doing so.