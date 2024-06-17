Rules Chip And Joanna Gaines' Kids Have To Follow

Chip and Joanna Gaines — the couple at the heart of the beloved home reno show "Fixer Upper" — might be TV stars, but they're parents above all else. "We've always been on the same page when it comes to the things that matter most: our family and our values and how we want to raise our children," Joanna told Success Magazine in 2017. In the same interview, Chip shared a similar sentiment: "As much as we love the honor that we have felt with ["Fixer Upper"] basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we're here for our family during really crucial, pivotal points in its journey."

Even though Chip and Joanna have a busy work schedule, they've prioritized family. Especially since leaving "Fixer Upper" behind, they've had an active hand in shaping their kids' day-to-day lives — including coming up with rules for them to follow. Kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew — who range between 5 and 19 years old as of 2024 — have to abide by some pretty strict regulations regarding technology and some more unorthodox policies.

Could you live the way the Gaines kids do? Read on to find out.