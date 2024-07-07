What We Know About Kirsten Dunst's Two Sons

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set of the "Fargo" TV spinoff, back in 2015, and have been pretty inseparable ever since. But despite regularly appearing on red carpets together, the celebrity couple keeps their relationship under wraps. Case in point their two sons, Ennis and James Plemons. With her demanding and impressively varied career, which took in roles in cheerleader classic "Bring It On" and several collaborations with Sofia Coppola, among many others, Dunst didn't really have the time to consider motherhood. However, as the actor told Marie Claire UK in 2017, when her goddaughter arrived, something stirred inside her.

Advertisement

As the "Power of the Dog" star gushed, "I love her so much. That love is just like [...] you can't experience that unless you have a kid. [...] I just love that love. That's what I want." Notably, Dunst and Plemons' didn't make their relationship fully official until 2022, with a top-secret wedding held long after they'd welcomed their two children (Ennis was born in 2018 followed by James in 2021). The following year, Plemons admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he didn't feel like getting married was necessary, "But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way."