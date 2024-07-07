What We Know About Kirsten Dunst's Two Sons
Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set of the "Fargo" TV spinoff, back in 2015, and have been pretty inseparable ever since. But despite regularly appearing on red carpets together, the celebrity couple keeps their relationship under wraps. Case in point their two sons, Ennis and James Plemons. With her demanding and impressively varied career, which took in roles in cheerleader classic "Bring It On" and several collaborations with Sofia Coppola, among many others, Dunst didn't really have the time to consider motherhood. However, as the actor told Marie Claire UK in 2017, when her goddaughter arrived, something stirred inside her.
As the "Power of the Dog" star gushed, "I love her so much. That love is just like [...] you can't experience that unless you have a kid. [...] I just love that love. That's what I want." Notably, Dunst and Plemons' didn't make their relationship fully official until 2022, with a top-secret wedding held long after they'd welcomed their two children (Ennis was born in 2018 followed by James in 2021). The following year, Plemons admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he didn't feel like getting married was necessary, "But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way."
Ennis Howard Plemons' unusual name has a hilariously millennial origin story
In keeping with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' under-the-radar relationship, the couple didn't even announce they were expecting until she was quite far along. Dunst revealed her sizeable baby bump in a stunning campaign for Rodarte, in January 2018. Just a few months later, on May 3, a source confirmed to People that the "Marie Antoinette" star and Plemons had welcomed "a healthy baby boy" and were doing well. As for his unusual moniker, Dunst disclosed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that the couple searched online for quite a while before finding Ennis, quipping, "It's like an old cowboy name." She also acknowledged how easy it will be for kids to make fun of him, joking, "Come on, you just stick a P in front of it. There's also anus. That's not a great one," (via Us Weekly).
Funnily enough, years later, he and Kimmel's son, Billy, had a kindergarten fight, as the Oscar nominee discussed during a subsequent appearance on the show (via YouTube). Ennis made his public debut during Dunst's 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (see above). Although she's a hands-on mom, the actor found it tough to cuddle him as much as usual while filming "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" because Ennis ended up with Dunst's spray tan all over him afterwards. She regaled Stephen Colbert with the hilarious anecdote during an interview on "The Late Show" (via E! News).
James Robert Plemons' love for Spider-Man has nothing to do with his mom
In her 2024 Variety profile, Kirsten Dunst made it clear that despite being modern parents, she and husband Jesse Plemons don't rely on screens to keep their children occupied. "We're not just a 'Siri, play whatever' household," she clarified. "Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad. And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people." The actors want to ensure their sons can make conversation rather than just staring at their phones while in company. However, the boys have clearly seen a few movies or at least read some comic-books since James Robert Plemons, whom the celebrity couple welcomed at some point in April 2021, is a massive Spider-Man fan.
In September 2023, the Oscar nominee shared a photo on Instagram (notably taken by Plemons) of their youngest posing under a Spider-Man umbrella, hilariously captioning it: "Has no clue his mom was MJ." Dunst confirmed James' birth in a chat with The New York Times more than four months after the fact, noting that the by then 18-pound baby was "an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel." Once again, she kept her pregnancy almost entirely under wraps, putting her baby bump on display in another gorgeous shoot, this time for W magazine, which was published in March 2021. Unlike Ennis, Dunst and Plemons have yet to reveal the origins behind their youngest son's name.