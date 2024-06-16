A Look Back At Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Disastrous Visit To The View

No one expected a laid-back chat between Donald Trump Jr. and the ladies of "The View," but what went down during his appearance with Kimberly Guilfoyle was a total free-for-all, even for them. The segment was a heated exchange of what-about-ism. Don Jr. was taken to task for exposing the name of the anonymous "Ukraine whistleblower" who revealed a controversial conversation the president had with Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelenskyy. The first son said he had done so as a "private citizen," and went on to cite regrettable things the hosts had done in the past. For instance, back in the 1970s, Joy Behar dressed as an "African woman" for Halloween and used makeup to darken her skin. Don Jr. grew so passionate at one point, Whoopi Goldberg told him to "stop yelling."

But he wasn't the only one getting loud. According to a writer for The Hollywood Reporter who was there at the time, the audience seemed to be made up largely of Trump supporters who cheered for Don Jr. and booed every time one of the panelists tried to challenge him. At one point during a commercial break, Goldberg chided the attendees for interfering with the cast's microphones, saying "The booing is f***ing us up" and suggesting they "grimace" instead of reacting vocally. But the raucousness continued, and during a commercial break, the audience had to be reminded again to behave.