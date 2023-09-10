Relationship Timeline: Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle

When it comes to romantic relationships in the Trump family, drama is more or less expected. Former president Donald Trump has said "I do" three times, and he was rumored to have been unfaithful in each of those marriages. Not only that, but sexual misconduct charges have plagued the politician for decades, and he and Melania are reportedly headed toward divorce, per The New Yorker. But he's not the only one with a controversial private life. President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has also had his fair share of marital ups and downs.

Don Jr., who's become famous for platforming conspiracy theories on his "Triggered" podcast, was married to Vanessa Trump (formerly Vanessa Hayden) from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways... We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority," the couple said in a joint statement at the time, per CBS. As Vanessa once told The New York Times, it was Donald Trump Sr. who introduced her to her husband... twice. "I'm at this fashion show," the former model remembered, continuing, "Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.'" In some cases, it helps to have a playboy father as your wingman.

After over a decade of marriage, however, Vanessa Trump found out Don Jr. was (reportedly) cheating with singer and "Celebrity Apprentice" star Audra O'Day. Although Trump Jr. never commented on the affair, O'Day didn't hold back in confirming the rumors in interviews. Now, Junior is engaged again, this time to Kimberly Guilfoyle.